Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lampooned in the latest episode of American animated comedy series South Park, Worldwide Privacy Tour

The newest episode in season 26 of South Park, The World-Wide Privacy Tour, ridiculed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The episode follows a couple, the Prince and Princess of Canada, as they visit South Park as part of a ‘privacy tour’.

Harry and Meghan weren’t mentioned by name in the episode, but it was clear that they were being lampooned in the series. The Canadian prince is red-haired, and is in South Park as part of a tour to promote his new book, Waaaagh, a reference to Harry’s memoir Spare, published in January.

The Princess is shown wearing an outfit identical to one that Meghan wore several years ago. The royal pair then take part in a TV interview whilst holding up a sign reading ‘we want privacy.’

During the interview, the prince says how hard it is being the subject of so much attention, and when the interviewer challenges them, they storm off the set.

Harry and Meghan are the latest victims of South Park’s ridicule

Why did South Park feature ‘Harry and Meghan’?

Harry and Meghan have been criticised in some corners of the media for their seemingly contradictory requests for privacy alongside their self-publication through high-profile TV interviews, a big-budget Netflix series, and a memoir.

In the episode, Kyle says of the Canadian couple: “I’m sick of hearing about them! I can’t get away from them! They are in my f***ing face!”

South Park is usually written and produced the week before it airs, meaning that episodes are very current and take inspiration from current events - Harry and Meghan have dominated the news headlines in the US and UK due to their many media appearances and allegations against the British Royal Family. This made them a prime target for South Park’s producers.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is lampooned in South Park

Trey Parker, who voices Stan and Eric in the show, as well as additional characters, also took on the role of the Prince and Princess of Canada in the latest episode.

South Park is known for ridiculing major pop culture figures - previous victims of the show include Kanye West, Tom Cruise, Michael Jackson, Caitlyn Jenner, Mel Gibson, and Lorde, to name a few.

Is the Harry and Meghan South Park episode on YouTube?

The full Worldwide Privacy Tour episode of South Park is currently available on YouTube, however it is likely that it will be removed from the video sharing site. Clips from the series are also available on YouTube.

How can you watch South Park in the UK?

All of South Park is available to watch on Paramount+ now - there are 26 seasons including the current series which is being released in weekly instalments. The next episode of South Park will be released on Thursday 23 February.

You can subscribe to Paramount+ for £6.99 a month and can currently make use of a seven-day free trial. Other major shows available on Paramount+ include 1883, Picard, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King.