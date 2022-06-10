Liam is the first to leave ITV’s 2022 Love Island after he quits the show

Love Island’s Liam Llewellyn has left the villa, making him the first to do so from the 2022 series.

The 22-year-old from Southport in Wales had a tough time in Mallorca after failing to find love through the first few episodes of the ITV show.

It has now been reported that the masters student has quit the dating series ahead of the next recoupling, and will call all the other contestants to the fire pit for the announcement.

The only student on the cast, Liam says that he wears his heart on his sleeve - and he certainly bears all when revealing that he might compliment a woman on her feet just as easily as her eyes!

What has happened for Liam on Love Island 2022?

After struggling to make progress with Gemma Owen, who Liam was paired up with at the beginning of the show, the public tried to offer a new connection by selecting him to date the two new bombshells Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Afia Tonkmor on last night’s episode.

However, despite hitting it off with the ladies, as soon as they entered the villa the two new arrivals made tracks for the other contestants, leaving Liam potentially single again saying, “carnage on the cards.”

Audiences could also hear him saying he had lost all steam to try to get to know the girls.

The Sun reported that no reason for Liam leaving the island has been given, as an insider told them: “The reasons behind it are unknown so viewers will be glued to their screens tonight.”

Who is Liam’s famous dad David?

While Liam and Gemma were not a match made in heaven, they have a couple factors in common - particularly with their famous sporting Dads.

Gemma’s Dad is ex-Liverpool player Michael Owen, which she has not yet mentioned on the ITV2 show, but Liam’s Dad has played a sport professionally too.

David Llewellyn played rugby for Wales in the 1999 World Cup and scored a try.

He spoke to Heart Radio earlier in the week about watching his son on the dating show, and said:

“It’s just a privilege to see him there…he’s such a charming young man, he’s such a gem, he’d light up any room in the world.”