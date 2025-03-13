Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks has aired a touching tribute to former show star Diane Langton after her death aged 80.

The actress, who also starred in Only Fools and Horses, died on January 15, with her agent Shane Collins confirming the sad news. He said in a statement: "I am sad to say that Diane Langton passed away this morning.

“Diane had a rich and remarkable career appearing on stage, in films, and on television, including playing the iconic Nana McQueen in Hollyoaks from 2007 to the present day."

Now, Hollyoaks has aired a touching tribute to the former star, whose final on-screen appearance in the soap came aired over Christmas. A montage of images and voice clips of Langton were shown at the end of last night’s episode (March 12) during a post-credit sequence, over which played ‘Over The Rainbow’ by Israel Kamakawiwo'ol.

Viewers watched as the show said goodbye to the star, with Langton overheard in character in the voiceover saying: "I love living with you all. I love this silly little village. I’ve had some of my best catfights out there.

“I love you sweetheart, I always will.”

The Hollyoaks family signed off the tribute saying: “In loving memory of Diane Langton. Night night, Di. Forever in our hearts.”

The McQueen matriarch was also mentioned throughout the show, with John Paul (James Sutton) quipping: “Nana can’t lose another granddaughter,” as he and mum Myra confronted Mercedes over why she took the fall for Abe Fielding’s murder, despite being innocent.

Later in the same episode, John Paul was seen phoning Nana after getting engaged to boyfriend Jez. He told her over the phone: "This is gonna make you smile. Your favourite grandson just got engaged,” to which the matriarch replied: "Crack open a bottle! The boy's a nine at least!"

The tribute touched fans’ hearts, with one saying on X (formerly Twitter): “The tribute to Diane Langton after the credits was lovely, it hit me all over again hearing nana’s voice in the episode.”

Another added: “Beautiful tribute to Diane Langton at the end of @Hollyoaks tonight. Night night Nanna.”