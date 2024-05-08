Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks has started to write characters out of the show following major cutbacks.

The Channel 4 soap will kill off a major character in upcoming wedding episode on Wednesday.

In scenes that will air tonight (May 8) Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) will be killed off after taking drugs at her father Dave’s wedding to Cindy Cunningham. A first-look episode on E4 saw Lizzie share a secret with her future mother-in-law that she had given up a child when she was a teenager.

Dave is upset when he finds out at the wedding ceremony that Cindy knew all along but his daughter insists she made her promise not to say anything. He apologies to all of their guests and the wedding continues until things go wrong at the wedding reception.

Dilly hands out some dodgy pills during the party and after telling her father she loves him Lizzie collapses on the dancefloor. Everyone rushes over but Det Sgt Zoe Anderson quickly discovers she has no pulse.

In an Instagram post actress Lily Best previously hinted that her character may be one of many to be cut from the cast following the announcement the soap would be cut-back from five to three episodes a week. Stephanie Waring who plays Cindy Cunningham recently revealed her character had been axed from the show after 28 years.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday from 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day from 7:00pm.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie on X here.