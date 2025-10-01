Married at First Sight UK couple Sarah and Dean have both spoken out after those ‘fat shaming’ comments - and a very uncomfortable first dinner party and commitment ceremony.

Things seem to be going from bad to worse in the MAFS UK series 10 experiment at the moment for bride Sarah.

Her behaviour so far hasn’t gone down well with viewers, who have called her out on social media for the ‘fat shaming’ comments she made to new husband Dean on their honeymoon. In the clip shown of their Maldives getaway Dean, who later described himself as “big” to a fellow castmate, asked Sarah if she had been with anyone bigger before. She replied ‘no’ - while looking less than impressed. Then, she also told the producers that she might fancy Dean if he “lost some weight and got some tattoos”.

All of this led to some fans to say they had complained to Ofcom about Sarah. One person wrote on X at the time “Seriously @Channel4 #MAFSUK it’s time to quit the fat shaming.” The backlash she received led Sarah to issue a statement about the whole situation on her Instagram. Sharing a photo of herself and Dean on their wedding day, she said: “ I take full accountability for the things I have said, even if they don’t always reflect how I would normally express myself. This was a unique and intense environment, and I did my best to remain honest and open throughout.”

She also later shared photos from the honeymoon showing her and Dean smiling and having a good time, reminding viewers that not everything is shown on screen.

But then in this week’s episodes so far the situation went from bad to worse. At the first dinner party, which was shown on Monday (September 29), where all the couples in the experiment got together for the first time, Sarah told her castmates she didn’t fancy Dean, referring to him as a “care bear” is a disparaging way, and saying she couldn’t get past the fact he didn’t have tattoos and his weight.

Married at First Sight UK series 10 couple Sarah and Dean at their first commitment ceremony. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

As always, the experts; Paul C. Brunson, Mel Schilling, and Charlene Douglas, were watching over the dinner party. They were horrified to hear what Sarah was saying, while a blissfully ignorant told Dean told everyone that the two were getting on well and, though he was in the friendzone, he was confident he could get out of it.

So, when it came to last night’s (Tuesday September 30) dinner party, where all the couples take it in turns to sit down on the couch with the experts and discuss their relationship, Paul, Mel and Charlene pulled Sarah up on her behaviour and told her it was unacceptable.

Now, Sarah has posted a second Instgram statement about the situation. Alongside a photo of her and Dean looking uncomfortable on the sofa, the TV bride wrote: “The last couple of episodes have been really tough, and watching last night’s Commitment Ceremony was not easy. I know there’s been a lot of criticism, and while it’s hard to hear, I truly accept the feedback from Paul, Charlene & Mel.

She concluded: “I am determined to take this as an opportunity to learn and do better. At the end of the day, I’m only human. I’m not perfect. But I am listening, I am learning, and I’m moving forward with that in mind.”

Now, for the first time, Dean has also spoken out on what happened. He shared a TikTok video where he spoke directly to the camera and said: “Hello you lovely lot. I wanted to send a message to say thank you for all your kind words and support.

“A lot of you are saying don’t change, be who you are and stay true to yourself. I can’t lie, yesterday was a tricky one, it was tricky to watch, but your love and support has been very well received and it has helped to put a smile on my face.”

The TV groom went on: “I’m usually sunshine and rainbows all the time as much as I can be. Sometimes you can’t be, but you try to be when you can. I know you guys are definitely helping to put the smile back on my face so thank you so much.

“I’d much rather be a care bear than a bad boy any day of the week, so don’t worry I won’t go changing who I am, and thank you once again for all the kindness and the love.”

He concluded his video by saying: “There’s too much meanness and not niceness in this world, so just keep being positive and happy, and keep smiling. Life at life before life laughs at you. That’s what my granddad always used to say.”

* Married at First Sight continues tonight (Wednesday October 1) at 9pm on E4. New episodes are also broadcast every Sunday to Thursday.