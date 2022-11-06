I’m A Celeb is starting slightly earlier in the year to avoid clashing with the Qatar World Cup, meaning a new winner will be crowned before the end of November

The series is starting slightly earlier in the year to avoid clashing with the upcoming Qatar World Cup, meaning that a new winner will have been crowned King or Queen of the Jungle before the end of November.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s edition of I’m A Celebrity.

What is it about?

I’m A Celebrity follows a group of at least recognisable public personalities undergoing various endurance trials in the Australian jungle. Typically, they do things like eat bugs and touch bugs and sleep next to bugs – it’s a very bug heavy programme – until it all gets too much and they leave the show.

Who features in this year’s line-up?

This year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! line-up includes Boy George (musician), Sue Cleaver (Coronation Street actor), Owen Warner (Hollyoaks star), Scarlette Douglas (presenter), Mike Tindall MBE (former rugby player and minor royal), and Charlene White (presenter and journalist).

Chris Moyles (radio host), Jill Scott MBE (England Lioness), Babatúndé Aléshé (comedian), and Olivia Attwood (television personality) will all feature on the series as well.

They’ll also be joined by Matt Hancock (former Conservative Health Secretary), as well as various other surprise celebrities across the course of the competition.

When is I’m A Celebrity on?

Ant and Dec in the Australian Jungle, hosting I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

The 2022 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! starts on Sunday 6 November at 9pm. If you miss it, you’ll be able to catch up on ITV Hub.

New episodes will air each night from Monday to Sunday at 9pm. (On Tuesday 8 November, that evening’s episode will air at the slightly later time of 9:15pm.)

How many episodes are there in I’m A Celebrity 2022?

There are going to be 22 episodes in the current series of I’m A Celebrity. That’s a slight increase on the most recent seasons of I’m A Celebrity, with the 2021 season having 19 episodes and the 2020 season having 20.

Between 19 and 22 episodes has been the norm since 2007. When the series began in 2002, there were only 15 episodes of I’m A Celebrity.

When does the series finish? When will the 2022 winner be announced?

With 22 episodes airing more-or-less nightly, I’m A Celebrity will be on for three weeks.

That would put the series finale – which will see one of the celebrity line-up crowned King or Queen of the Jungle – on Monday 28 November. In previous years, the I’m A Celebrity finale has aired on Friday or Sunday nights.

How is the World Cup impacting I’m A Celebrity?

The 2022 Qatar World Cup begins on Sunday 20 November. This year’s I’m A Celebrity was brought forward to try and minimise the clash; in previous years, I’m A Celebrity has ended in the first week of December, but now will conclude at the end of November.