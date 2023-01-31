With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever now on Disney+, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Marvel spinoff series Ironheart

Ironheart, another television instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is arriving on Disney+ in late 2023.

The series follows student prodigy Riri Williams – you might remember her from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where her self-made Iron Man suit was a key part of the movie’s plotline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Ironheart series.

What is it about?

We don’t really have an official synopsis just yet, but we know some of the broad strokes stuff: Riri Williams isn’t just an MIT student but a genius inventor as well, responsible for creating her own version of Tony Stark’s Iron Man armour.

After meeting with Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams is inspired to do more with her invention, and the Ironheart series will chart Riri’s own evolution towards becoming a superhero. More than likely her suit will be stolen at some point, too, since those things are always going missing one way or another.

Advertisement

Who stars in Ironheart?

Advertisement

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Credit: Eli Adé/Marvel Studios)

Dominique Thorne plays Riri Williams, aka Ironheart. Thorne is probably best known for her performance in Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of If Beale Street Could Talk, but you might also recognise her from the historical biopic Judas and the Black Messiah.

Advertisement

Anthony Ramos plays Parker Robbins, a character who wears a magic hood to become The Hood. Ramos is best known as one of the original Hamilton cast members, but you might also recognise him from appearing in In the Heights and A Star is Born.

Beyond those two, while we know a little more about the cast of the show, we don’t know who they’ll be playing. Thorne and Ramos will be joined by Lyric Ross (This is Us), Manny Montana (Mayans MC), Alden Ehrenreich (Brave New World), Shea Couleé (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Zoe Terakes (Wentworth), Shakira Barrera (GLOW), Paul Calderón (Bosch), and Cree Summer (A Different World, The Legend of Vox Machina) amongst others.

Jim Rash (Community, Bros) will also reprise his role as the Dean of MIT, building on a cameo appearance he made in Captain America: Civil War. It’s also been reported by Deadline that Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat) had been cast in an ongoing MCU role – possibly as Mephisto, their analogue to their Devil – which may see him appear in an episode of Ironheart.

Who writes and directs?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chinaka Hodge is acting as head writer on Ironheart. It’ll be her first showrunner role, after having previously written episodes of The Midnight Club, Snowpiercer, and Amazing Stories; Hodge is also a published poet and musician.

Directing duties on Ironheart will be split between Sam Bailey (helming the opening three episodes) and Angela Barnes (the final three). Bailey is best known for her work on Brown Girls, Grown-ish, and Dear White People, while Barnes (not the UK comedian) has previously directed episodes of Atlanta, Blindspotting, and Teenage Bounty Hunters.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is also serving as an executive producer on Ironheart.

Is there a trailer?

Advertisement

Not quite yet! Probably not for a while, too. You can see Riri Williams briefly in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, though.

Advertisement

When and how can I watch it?

Ironheart will arrive on Disney+ internationally in late 2023. The series doesn’t have an official release date just yet, but judging by previous Marvel releases, it seems a reasonable assumption for the moment that Ironheart will occupy the November spot in the schedule previously held by Hawkeye.

Advertisement

How many episodes will there be?

There are going to be six episodes to Ironheart’s first season, each of which will be around an hour long.

What other Marvel television shows are on the horizon?

There’s a full slate of Marvel television shows planned for 2023, as you might imagine. Across the next year, you can look forward to Samuel L Jackson’s return as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion, new seasons of What If…? and Loki, the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and the Hawkeye spinoff Echo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moving in 2024, you might also want to keep an eye out for a new Daredevil series, as well as a Wakanda-set anthology series from Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

Will we see Riri Williams in any other Marvel series?

Possibly! All the Marvel series start to cross-pollinate after a while – while we’ve not had any official confirmation yet, one to keep an eye out for would be the upcoming Armour Wars movie, which sees Don Cheadle’s Rhodey looking for lost and stolen Iron Man suits. It seems like an obvious place for Ironheart – proud owner of her very own Iron Man suit – to show up.

Advertisement

Why should I watch it?