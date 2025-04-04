Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 reunion dinner party will be the “spiciest” yet, according to a fan favourite couple.

Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels, who are still together today after being paired by relationship experts on this year’s MAFS experiment, have been giving all the gossip about the upcoming reunion on the The Official Married at First Sight Podcast.

The eagerly anticipated reunion episode will air this Sunday, (April 6), a week after the dramatic Final Vows episode which revealed which couples chose to stay together in the real world and which decided to break-up. (This is in Australia, in the UK viewers are only about half way through the season and will have to wait a few more weeks to see the final vows anf the reunion).

Rhi and Jeff were, of course, one of the couples who chose to continue their relationship after gaining fan favourite status throughout the season for their unproblematic romance. They have excitedly revealed exactly what viewers can expect from the reunion dinner party - and they’ve promised there’s love, drama and lots of chaos on the menu.

"The reunion is just so spicy, it's the spiciest dinner party," Rhi told podcast host Shelly Horton. Jeff chimed in with one statement word: “Wowee".

Further teasing all the drama that is to come, Jeff said to picture all the "intense" dinner parties throughout the experiment, and “now times that by 10”. Shelly questioned: "How is that even possible?"

Rhi and Jeff on their Married at First Sight Australia 2025 wedding day. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

"I guess between when the experiment finished and to the reunion, everyone had a few weeks to think about everything that happened," Jeff explained. "Maybe there's things they wanted to bring up with other people and they let it simmer and come that reunion dinner party, it just all comes out. . . It's explosive."

We’ll have to wait to watch the reunion to see exactly what Rhi and Jeff are referring to, but one thing we do know for sure is that controversial wife Jacqui Burfoot will debut her relationship with fellow groom Clint Rice - leaving her fellow participants in shock.

Jacqui had a very strange and tense on/off relationship with TV husband Ryan Donnelly throughout the experiment before they both decided to call it quits at Final Vows. Since filming for the shop wrapped, the estranged couple’s break-up has turned very ugly and they each levelled many terrible accusations at each other, leading to them both taking out restraining orders against each other.

Clint, meanwhile, was paired with Lauren Hall as one of the latecomer couples, but they left after a short time when they were unable to allign their relationship expectations.

Rhi and Jeff made show history when they became one of the first couples matched in the show’s history who knew wach other when they met at the altar. The couple had dated previously, but had not progressed their romance into a official relationship.

But, after getting to know each other again on the experiment, their relationship blossomed and they are still together today, in April 2025. There are also rumours that they will announce their engagement at the reunion.

The pair were not the only ones who recognised each other on this year’s season of the hit dating show. Paul Antoine and Carina Mirabile had also dated previously in the real world before they were reunited on MAFS. Their relationship did not work out though.

At first, they got their romance back on track and things looked promising, but then it started to unravel when Paul punched a wall during an argument and then went on to choose to meet his other potential spouse during Final Test week. This led to Carina dumping her heartbroken husband at their final vows ceremony, telling him their trust was broken and she could not go back.

In a trailer, which aired after Sunday night’s final vows, it was confirmed that the reunion episode will air on Channel Nine this Sunday (April 6) at 7pm. The trailer also said “two big nights”, so expect to get a second episode on Monday, April 7, at 7.30pm.

We’ll confirm a date and time for the MAFS Aus season 12 reunion air date in the UK when we have it, but if you just can’t wait to find out all the latest gossip take a look at which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together now.