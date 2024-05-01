Legendary kids’ TV show Scooby-Doo returning to screens on Netflix
and live on Freeview channel 276
Legendary kids’ TV show Scooby-Doo is reportedly in the works for Netflix. The hugely popular Scooby-Doo series was created in 1969 and followed the adventures of Scooby-Doo, a talking Great Dane and mystery-solving teenagers Fred, Velma, Daphne and Shaggy.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scooby-Doo is set to air on Netflix and “the streaming giant is near a deal for a live-action TV series based on the beloved Hanna-Barbera animated cartoon Scooby-Doo. The project has a script-to-series commitment at Netflix, meaning if the script is well received, it would trigger a straight-to-series order for what is considered a live-action update of the classic cartoon.”
In the early 2000s, Hollywood actress Sarah Michelle Gellar starred in Scooby Doo: The Movie. It was released in 2002 and also featured Sarah Michelle Gellar’s actor husband Freddie Prinze Jr. It reportedly had a budget of $84 million worldwide and grossed $275 million worldwide.
Following the success of the film Scooby Doo: The Movie, a sequel featuring the same cast, Scooby Doo: Monsters Unleashed, was released in 2004 and grossed $180 million. The live-action TV film, Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins was released in 2009 followed by its sequel a year later.
Many consider the animated cartoon Scooby-Doo to be one of the greatest TV cartoons in history, and was first created back in 1969 by writers Joe Ruby and Ken Spears.
When it comes to the new Netflix incarnation of the cartoon, Variety has reported that “Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg serve as writers and will also executive produce along with André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner under their Midnight Radio banner. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman will executive produce via Berlanti productions (the company is currently under an overall deal at WBTV). Jonathan Gabay of Berlanti Productions and Adrienne Erickson will co-executive produce.
