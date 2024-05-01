Legendary kids’ TV show Scooby-Doo returning to screens on Netflix

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Legendary kids’ TV show Scooby-Doo is reportedly in the works for Netflix. The hugely popular Scooby-Doo series was created in 1969 and followed the adventures of Scooby-Doo, a talking Great Dane and mystery-solving teenagers Fred, Velma, Daphne and Shaggy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scooby-Doo is set to air on Netflix and “the streaming giant is near a deal for a live-action TV series based on the beloved Hanna-Barbera animated cartoon Scooby-Doo. The project has a script-to-series commitment at Netflix, meaning if the script is well received, it would trigger a straight-to-series order for what is considered a live-action update of the classic cartoon.”

In the early 2000s, Hollywood actress Sarah Michelle Gellar starred in Scooby Doo: The Movie. It was released in 2002 and also featured Sarah Michelle Gellar’s actor husband Freddie Prinze Jr. It reportedly had a budget of $84 million worldwide and grossed $275 million worldwide.

Following the success of the film Scooby Doo: The Movie, a sequel featuring the same cast, Scooby Doo: Monsters Unleashed, was released in 2004 and grossed $180 million. The live-action TV film, Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins was released in 2009 followed by its sequel a year later.

Many consider the animated cartoon Scooby-Doo to be one of the greatest TV cartoons in history, and was first created back in 1969 by writers Joe Ruby and Ken Spears.