Halifax Town say they will ‘review’ the situation as Jamie Allen prepares to enter the Love Island villa just one month after signing a new contract with the National League club

New Love Island bombshell Jamie Allen is set to take his first steps inside the Majorca villa, although his employer doesn’t seem too happy about the new venture.

With the ITV dating reality show coming to an end soon, Jamie will be one of the last few new arrivals to make their way in and try to find love (and win £50,000).

While he may not be in there for long, Halifax Town, the football club Jamie plays for, are said to have been disappointed in the footballer’s decision to opt out of pre-season training for a short stint in the villa.

But what has the club said?

Here’s everything you need to know about Jamie Allen.

Who is Jamie Allen?

Jamie Allen is a 28-year-old footballer who currently plays for Halifax Town.

Born in Preston, Jamie began his professional football career at the age of 18 with Fleetwood Town.

The striker has had spelts at lower level clubs such as Barrow, AFC Flyde, Southport and Dover Athletic.

He was signed by Halifax Town in July 2019, and signed a contract extension in June 2022.

However, just one month after agreeing the extension, he told bosses he was leaving the team’s pre-season training to head for the Love Island villa.

What has Halifax Town Said?

Following the announcement that Jamie was to appear on the show, his club put out a statement to fans to update them on the current situation.

The statement, posted on Halifax Town’s Twitter account, read: Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of Love Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him.”

The club added that bosses will review the situation with the player on his return.

Halifax Town’s 2022/23 season in the National League is set to kick off in just over two weeks time, with their first match being played against Barnet on 6 August.

It is unclear whether Jamie will be included in the team at this time, with Love Island set to finish on 1 August.

