Lauren Dunn and Jonathan McCullough from Married at First Sight Australia were all smiles as they were spotted out on a date night in Sydney recently.

The couple have had a bit of a rough time of late after the explosive episode in which viewers saw Tori Adams share some information with Lauren, 32. During the table talk Tori revealed: “I've been made privy to some information that you, Jono, have been texting Ellie.”

A shocked Lauren asked: “Are you serious?” Jonathan (Jono) admits that he has been texting Ellie however, he quickly explains “there's absolutely nothing there”. Jono told his wife that they text a few times a week and he also keeps in contact with many ex-participants including Tristan, Michael and Stephen.

Fans will be delighted to see that it seems the couple have put their differences aside for now. The MAFSA couple appeared to be getting on well and were all smiles as they enjoyed a dinner date together in Sydney during a break in filming.

It’s not the first time Lauren and Jono have come to blows with Tori and her husband Jack Dunkley. In a previous episode things got a little heated after Jack was confronted about his behaviour towards his wife Tori. The argument reached boiling point when Jack told Jono to “muzzle your woman.”

Jack has since apologised for the shocking comment speaking to 9Entertainment, Jack said: “I was disgusted obviously, at that point in time I was a bit of a broken man and everyone has breaking point. To Lauren's credit she kept on baiting and she got me there.”

The groom who has since been branded the worst human ever on social media also added: “The first thought I had was, 'What are my parents gonna think? What are my sisters gonna think?' I was pretty ashamed.”