This is your reminder that Married at First Sight isn’t on at 9pm as usual tonight - and the time it is on.

It’s Wednesday and that means that it’s the last MAFS episode for a few days tonight (October 15). After tonight, viewers will have to wait until Sunday (October 19) for their next fix of the hit E4 dating show.

But, it also means that there’s a change to the usual viewing time for the show tonight. Instead of the typical viewing time of 9pm, the show will air at the earlier time of 8pm tonight.

That’s right, tonight’s MAFS episode will be broadcast an hour earlier than usual - the same as last week. The reason for this is also the same as last week - The Celebrity Traitors is on BBC One at 9pm and, given how popular that show is, Channel 4 bosses have decided once again that they’d rather not clash with it.

That’s good news for viewers who are fans of both shows as it means you don’t have to decide which show to watch and can easily tune in to both.

Married at First Sight UK series 10 is on at a different time again tonight (Wednesday October 15) - here's when to watch. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

However, if you don’t watch The Traitors and the new 8pm MAFS time slot doesn’t work for you then you can just watch at the usual time of 9pm on Channel 4 plus one. If you do that though our advice is to stay off social media between 8pm and 9pm to ensure you don’t accidentally see any spoilers as multiple memes are posted online during the airing of every episode.

The Celebrity Traitors is expected to air every Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm on the BBC up until the beginning of November. The series is made up of nine hour-long episodes so it’s predicted that the finale will air on Wednesday November 5.

If that’s the case then we can expect MAFS to stay in the 8pm slot on Wednesdays until that date and then move back to the usual 9pm slot the rest of the episodes until the MAFS finale - which actually won’t be too long after that. We’ve already worked out when the show will end, including when the reunion will be.

* Married at First Sight UK airs tonight (Wednesday October 15) tonight on E4 at 8pm. Watch previous episodes now on Channel 4 On Demand.