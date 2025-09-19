For days Married at First Sight UK fans have been counting down to the launch of the new series on Sunday, but you can actually start watching it tonight.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yes, you have read that right, in a Friday treat nobody knew was coming, MAFS fans can watch the first episode of series 10 tonight (September 19) and don’t have to wait till Sunday.

Well, the first few minutes of the first episode anyway. That’s because for the first time in the show’s 10 year history, E4 have decided to drop a clip of the first 10 minutes on Youtube on their official channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video dropped at 5pm, so it hasn’t been up for long, but you can go and watch it right now. Visit the 4Reality YouTube channel to see it. The clips follows the brand new cast of hopeful brides and grooms on their hen and stag parties as they get to know their fellow cast members before they all marry a complete stranger.

It’s another change for MAFS this year for its milestone 10th series. Show producers have also decided to air the show between Sunday and Thursday for the first time in the show history. In recent years, the show had aired between Monday and Thursday.

But, presumably in recognition of how popular the show is the decision has been made to treat loyal MAFS fans to an extra episode every week. What could be better than having a dose of MAFS on a weekend too? The answer for super fans - like me - is nothing.

A bride prepares for her MAFS UK series 10 wedding in a trailer for the show. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

The first trailer for this series dropped on Monday (September 15), introducing viewers to the first four couples and hinting at many twists and turns to come throughout the experiment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trailer starts off with a groom standing in front of a mirror saying: "The whole purpose in life is to be loved." The clip then goes to one of the brides saying: "I've been waiting for this moment my entire life."

The narrator says "Get ready for first glances and first dances. The fairy tales and forever afters."

The trailer then jumps to a clip of one groom serenading his bemused wife at their wedding reception, while guests lower their heads down in embarrassment.

The narrator continues: “Get ready for twists and tense chapters”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final scenes of the trailer show their will be marital woes ahead for some couples instead of marital bliss, with one wife telling her new husband that she doesn’t want to discuss their traumas and then “jump into bed” with him.

It looks like MAFS series 10 is going to be just as addictive as previous series, and we can’t wait to watch.

* The full launch episode of MAFS UK series 10 will air on E4 this Sunday (September 21) at 9pm.