The popular Netflix series has already been renewed for a fourth season

Outer Banks season 3 has returned to our screens, the Netflix teen drama that follows the rivalry between the Kooks and the Pogues is back, with even more dramatic storylines and dreamy locations.

Season 4 of the hit Netflix drama has already been renewed, with Netflix sharing the news on Twitter just before the third season debuted on February 19. The cast, including Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Carlacia Grant (Cleo) and Rudy Pankow (JJ) also revealed the news at fan event Poguelandia Outer Banks Experience at Huntington Beach, California.

Set in the Outer Banks, season 3 found the Pogues stranded on a deserted tropical island which they dubbed “Poguelandia”. So, where is Outer Banks, where are the season 3 filming locations and can you visit? Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is Outer Banks set?

Outer Banks is a group of islands set on the coast of North Carolina. Beginning at the border with Virginia, they stretch south for 120 miles to Ocracoke Island and are popular with holiday-makers and surfers.

North Carolina’s Outer Banks (Photo: Getty Images)

Where is Outer Banks season 3 filmed?

Season 3 of Outer Banks is filmed in Barbados and Charleston, South Carolina, despite the Outer Banks being located in North Carolina.

Reported by Refinery 29, the Netflix series was originally supposed to be filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina which is where Dawson’s Creek was shot. However after the state supported the “Bathroom Law” which makes it illegal to use a bathroom which isn’t the same as the sex you were assigned at birth, the location was changed. Co-creator and director Jonas Pate explained to the Wilmington Star News: “We wanted to film it here. But Netflix made the right decision to insist on inclusivity and we completely agree with them.” In 2019 North Carolina reached a settlement which ruled that people cannot be prevented from using a bathroom that matches their gender identity.

Rudy Pankow as JJ in Poguelandia, Outer Banks season 3 (Photo: Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Although it is not filmed in the Outer Banks, locations which are available to visit in Charleston, South Carolina include Pitt Street and The Wreck restaurant which is located in the Old Village Historic District in Mount Pleasant. The beach is situated close by, whilst Charleston Harbour is home to the Morris Lighthouse which features heavily in the series. The waterfront boat scenes take place on Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant, whilst Sarah Cameron’s impressive home is actually a real-life wedding venue called Lowndes Grove.

Season 3 is also set in the fictional island of Poguelandia, which in real life is Barbados. According to Netflix Tudum, Bathsheba Beach is the spot where they film the beach scenes. The Cameron’s beach house is also based in Barbados, the luxury property is called Cove Spring House and is available for holiday rental.

Speaking to House Beautiful for season 2, set decorator, Missy Ricker, and production designer, Daniel Novotny spoke about the Barbados location. Ricker said: “Two of our writers, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, actually hired a local location scout in Barbados to find the location, and they saw the house and fell in love with it.”

Can I visit Kildare Island?

The series is set on Kildare Island in the Outer Banks between areas known as The Cut and Figure 8, however you cannot visit it as in real life the island doesn’t exist, with the Wilmington Star News reporting that it is “a hat tip to the real town of Kill Devil Hills in Dare County on the Outer Banks.”

Will there be an Outer Banks season 4?