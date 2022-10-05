Ralph & Katie stars a number of recognisable faces from The A Word, and of course introduces new characters to its ensemble too

Ralph & Katie, a spinoff of the popular family drama The A Word, is set to begin on BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday 5 October.

The series stars a number of familiar faces from The A Word, and of course introduces a whole host of new characters too to round off the ensemble.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Ralph & Katie, their characters, and where you might recognise them from already.

Leon Harrop as Ralph

Leon Harrop as Ralph in Ralph & Katie, sat alone in a doctor’s waiting room. He’s wearing a brown zip jumper over an orange t-shirt, and looks concerned (Credit: BBC/ITV Studios)

Who do they play in Ralph & Katie? Leon Harrop plays Ralph, taking his first steps into married life after his recent wedding to Katie.

Advertisement

Where do I know them from? You’ll recognise Harrop from The A Word, of course, but he’s also appeared in the Jimmy McGovern drama The Street, Brassic, and Casualty.

Sarah Gordy as Katie

Leon Harrop as Ralph and Sarah Gordy as Katie in Ralph and Katie. They’re sat together on a sofa, leaning into one another and smiling. Ralph is gesturing at his wedding ring (Credit: BBC / ITV Studios)

Who do they play in Ralph & Katie? Sarah Gordy plays Katie, married to Ralph and settling into a new home.

Where do I know them from? Again, you’ll recognise Sarah from The A Word, but she’s also appeared in Upstairs Downstairs, The Long Call, and Strike: The Silkworm.

Advertisement

Dylan Brady as Danny Hyde

Dylan Brady as Danny in Ralph & Katie, stood in a doorway. He’s wearing a brown shirt over a grey t shirt, with some silver chain jewellery (Credit: BBC/ITV Studios)

Who do they play in Ralph & Katie? Dylan Brady plays Danny, Ralph and Katie’s slightly unconventional personal support worker.

Where do I know them from? Dylan Brady has recently finished a stint on Coronation Street, where he played Danny Tomlinson for a number of years. You might also recognise him from the YA drama Get Even.

Advertisement

Jamie Marie Leary as Emma Hibbert

Jamie Marie Leary as Emma in Ralph & Katie, stood in the kitchen doorway. She’s wearing a cream coloured jumper with a blue flower design (Credit: BBC/ITV Studios)

Who do they play in Ralph & Katie? Jamie Marie Leary plays Emma, a close friend of Katie’s and a coworker of hers at the local bakery.

Where do I know them from? Jamie Marie Leary is best known for two Scottish crime dramas – the regular soap River City, and the forensics drama Traces.

Matt Greenwood as Tom Clarke

Advertisement

Matt Greenwood as Tom in Ralph & Katie, standing in front of a big outdoor Christmas tree. He’s wearing a yellow coat over a red shirt, holding his blue phone out in front of him (Credit: BBC/ITV Studios)

Who do they play in Ralph & Katie? Matt Greenwood plays Tom, a friend of Ralph and Katie’s who you might recognise from The A Word. He went to school with Emma and Danny.

Where do I know them from? Other than The A Word, you might have spotted Greenwood in previous roles in Waterloo Road and the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Pooky Quesnel as Louise Wilson

Pooky Quesnel as Louise in Ralph & Katie, looking frustrated. She’s wearing a blue coat and a grey scarf with black dots; behind her is the bakery notice board and a plant with yellow fruit. (Credit: BBC/ITV Studios)

Advertisement

Who do they play in Ralph & Katie? Pooky Quesnel plays Ralph’s mother Louise. She’s very protective of Ralph, and still adjusting to his new life.

Where do I know them from? Quesnel has previously starred in W1A, Top Boy, Doctor Who, Class, Accused, and of course Waterloo Road.

Craig Cash as Brian Denton

Who do they play in Ralph & Katie? Craig Cash plays Brian, Ralph and Katie’s well-meaning but perhaps a little overly helpful next-door neighbour.

Where do I know them from? Cash is best known for roles in The Royle Family and The Fast Show, though you might also recognise his voice as the narrator of Gogglebox.

Who writes and directs Ralph & Katie?

Advertisement

Ralph & Katie is written by a team of emerging d/Deaf, disabled, and neurodivergent writers, lead by The A Word creator Peter Bowker. As well as The A Word, Bowker wrote World on Fire, Blackpool, and Marvellous.

Genevieve Barr (Then Barbara Met Alan), Annalisa Dinnella (Sex Education, The Brightness), Amy Trigg (The A-Z of Things: A is for Award), Lizzie Watson (ITV’s Original Voices 2022) and Tom Wentworth (Criptales: The Real Deal) have each written an episode of Ralph & Katie.

Jordan Hogg, a director with cerebal palsy, helmed all six episodes. Hogg has previously worked on Screw, Death in Paradise, and Ackley Bridge.