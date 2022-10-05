Ralph & Katie cast: who stars in The A Word spinoff with Leon Harrop, Sarah Gordy, and Pooky Quesnel?
Ralph & Katie stars a number of recognisable faces from The A Word, and of course introduces new characters to its ensemble too
Ralph & Katie, a spinoff of the popular family drama The A Word, is set to begin on BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday 5 October.
The series stars a number of familiar faces from The A Word, and of course introduces a whole host of new characters too to round off the ensemble.
Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Ralph & Katie, their characters, and where you might recognise them from already.
Leon Harrop as Ralph
Who do they play in Ralph & Katie? Leon Harrop plays Ralph, taking his first steps into married life after his recent wedding to Katie.
Where do I know them from? You’ll recognise Harrop from The A Word, of course, but he’s also appeared in the Jimmy McGovern drama The Street, Brassic, and Casualty.
Sarah Gordy as Katie
Who do they play in Ralph & Katie? Sarah Gordy plays Katie, married to Ralph and settling into a new home.
Where do I know them from? Again, you’ll recognise Sarah from The A Word, but she’s also appeared in Upstairs Downstairs, The Long Call, and Strike: The Silkworm.
Dylan Brady as Danny Hyde
Who do they play in Ralph & Katie? Dylan Brady plays Danny, Ralph and Katie’s slightly unconventional personal support worker.
Where do I know them from? Dylan Brady has recently finished a stint on Coronation Street, where he played Danny Tomlinson for a number of years. You might also recognise him from the YA drama Get Even.
Jamie Marie Leary as Emma Hibbert
Who do they play in Ralph & Katie? Jamie Marie Leary plays Emma, a close friend of Katie’s and a coworker of hers at the local bakery.
Where do I know them from? Jamie Marie Leary is best known for two Scottish crime dramas – the regular soap River City, and the forensics drama Traces.
Matt Greenwood as Tom Clarke
Who do they play in Ralph & Katie? Matt Greenwood plays Tom, a friend of Ralph and Katie’s who you might recognise from The A Word. He went to school with Emma and Danny.
Where do I know them from? Other than The A Word, you might have spotted Greenwood in previous roles in Waterloo Road and the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.
Pooky Quesnel as Louise Wilson
Who do they play in Ralph & Katie? Pooky Quesnel plays Ralph’s mother Louise. She’s very protective of Ralph, and still adjusting to his new life.
Where do I know them from? Quesnel has previously starred in W1A, Top Boy, Doctor Who, Class, Accused, and of course Waterloo Road.
Craig Cash as Brian Denton
Who do they play in Ralph & Katie? Craig Cash plays Brian, Ralph and Katie’s well-meaning but perhaps a little overly helpful next-door neighbour.
Where do I know them from? Cash is best known for roles in The Royle Family and The Fast Show, though you might also recognise his voice as the narrator of Gogglebox.
Who writes and directs Ralph & Katie?
Ralph & Katie is written by a team of emerging d/Deaf, disabled, and neurodivergent writers, lead by The A Word creator Peter Bowker. As well as The A Word, Bowker wrote World on Fire, Blackpool, and Marvellous.
Genevieve Barr (Then Barbara Met Alan), Annalisa Dinnella (Sex Education, The Brightness), Amy Trigg (The A-Z of Things: A is for Award), Lizzie Watson (ITV’s Original Voices 2022) and Tom Wentworth (Criptales: The Real Deal) have each written an episode of Ralph & Katie.
Jordan Hogg, a director with cerebal palsy, helmed all six episodes. Hogg has previously worked on Screw, Death in Paradise, and Ackley Bridge.
Ralph & Katie begins on BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday 5 October.