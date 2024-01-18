The release date and time of Reacher season 2 finale on Amazon Prime has been confirmed

Reacher returned after a hugely successful first season with Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten reprising their roles as the wandering former military policeman Jack Reacher and his former colleague and best friend Frances Neagley.

The first season of the show had 1.8 billion minutes streamed following its box set debut, but the second season, which had a three episode premiere before moving to weekly instalments, surpassed those numbers within days of the first three episodes dropping on Amazon Prime.

The season two finale is right around the corner, and fans of the show can join a watch party when the episode lands. This is everything we know about the season finale:

Reacher season 2 finale Fly Boy is out this week

What is the Reacher season 2 finale about?

Season two of Reacher followed Jack Reacher as he teamed up with other highly trained friends to find those responsible for the brutal deaths of several members of the 110th Special Investigations Unit.

The penultimate episode in season two, The Man Goes Through, saw Reacher kill Marsh after the latter revealed the whereabouts of Grant, the hitman Langston hired to kill Russo. Reacher tracks down Grant in a hospital and kills him.

Meanwhile, Langston’s men torture Dixon and O'Donnell - Reacher leads Langston to believe that Neagley is dead, allowing her to operate from the outside, whilst Reacher approaches the New Age Facility to surrender to Langston.

Season 2 of Reacher is even more popular that the first series

The season two finale will feature the showdown between Reacher and Langston, and each tries to eliminate the other. Reacher will also be determined to save his friends Dixon and O’Donnell, but will have outside help from Neagley, who Langston believes is dead.

When is the Reacher season 2 finale release date?

The finale will be released in the UK at 1am on Saturday 20 January on Amazon Prime Video - you can sign up for the live watch along party on Prime. The live watch party will open at 12.45am with the episode airing 15 minutes later.

All previous episodes of Reacher are available to stream on Prime Video now.

Will there be a Reacher season 3?

Yes, a third series of Reacher is already confirmed, and series star Alan Ritchson said in December 2023 that filming on the new season had already started.

Ritchson teased: “We get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past - he's just living that adventure out and that's kind of the direction that we've gone, and it seems to really be working."

The plot of the next season has not yet been confirmed, and we don’t know which Lee Child book it will be adapted from.