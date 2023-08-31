Love Islander Yewande Biala says that, at 26 years old, she had never had an orgasm

Former Love Islander Yewande Biala uncovers sets out on a journey of discovery as she learns about the female orgasm, busts some oft-repeated myths, and aims to experience her first climax.

The one-off Channel 4 documentary, Secrets of the Female Orgasm, sees the reality star turned presenter meet with scientists, therapists, and ordinary women to learn about the female orgasm, and why some women including herself find it to be so elusive.

As she delves deeper into the world of female pleasure, she learns about different sex toys, tries out different techniques, and visits a sex club as she discovers what works for her.

Yewande also looks at the differences in how male and female pleasure is treated in schools, where the male orgasm is a staple of sex ed, but the female orgasm doesn’t usually get a look in.

Yewande Biala presents a Channel 4 documentary on the female orgasm

Who is presenter Yewande Biala?

Yewande Biala is an Irish biochemist and author who came into the public eye following her appearance on ITV dating series Love Island in 2019 - she spent three weeks in the villa before being dumped.

She took part in Dancing with the Stars the following year but was the first contestant to be eliminated.

Her latest project is the Channel 4documentary about the female orgasm, something she says she thought was a myth until she was 19 years old.

Yewande Biala starred in Love Island season 5

Yewande was raised in a strict Catholic family and felt a great deal of shame and anxiety surrounding sex as she grew up. Ahead of the documentary she claimed that, at 26 years old, she had yet to experience an orgasm.

Whilst that may seem shocking, it is reportedly true of one in eight women. Over the course of the documentary, Yewande speaks to experts and learns everything she can about the female orgasm as she aims to experience one for herself for the first time in her life.

Speaking of the documentary, Yewande said: “I learned so much and hopefully I can educate someone or maybe there’s someone that can relate to me or grew up in a religious household or a household that never talks about sex and had a similar journey to me.”

When is Secrets of the Female Orgasm on Channel 4?

