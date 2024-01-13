Laura Kuenssberg will be joined by Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Labour Leader Keir Starmer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The line-up for this weekend's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg has been revealed by BBC Politics.

The episode, which will air tomorrow (January 14) on BBC One will have plenty of big news issues to talk about - from the Houthi strikes in Yemen, the continuing conflict in Gaza, the Post Office scandal and Taiwan's historic presidential election of William Lai.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kuenssberg has presented the flagship politics series since September 2022. It replaced the Andrew Marr show which had previously been on air from 2005 until 2021.

So, who are the guests on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg? Here's everything you need to know.

Who will be the guests on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg?

BBC Politics have revealed the guests that will appear on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday, January 14. Kuenssberg will be joined by:

Foreign Secretary David Cameron

Labour leader Keir Starmer

Independent Editor Geordie Greig

Actor Alan Cumming

Journalist Isabel Oakeshott

News topics are expected to revolve around the UK air strike on the Houthis in Yemen, the continuing conflict in Gaza and concerns about escalation and destabilisation within the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cameron returned to the cabinet table for the first time in seven years in November 2023. The former Prime Minister resigned following the shock Brexit vote in 2016, but is surprisingly back at the table, following his appointment by PM Rishi Sunak.

Starmer has been the Leader of Opposition and Leader of the Labour Party since 2020, taking over from Jeremy Corbyn. As well as being the MP for Holborn and St Pancras. It's expected he will be questioned on his decision to back the recent UK air strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Independent Editor Geordie Greig and journalist Isabel Oakeshott are expected to give commentary on many of the pressing issues making the headlines. Whilst, award-winning actor Alan Cumming will also be appearing, following his current stint hosting The Traitors US. Maybe he will be able to give us some insights into what to expect from the UK series which has just two weeks' left to go until the finale.

What channel is Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg?

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg has been airing weekly on Sundays on BBC One since September last year. The flagship politics programme replaced the Andrew Marr show which ran from 2005 until 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The synopsis from the BBC describes the show as: "The big names behind the big stories. Laura Kuenssberg talks to those making the news, inside and outside politics.”

What time does Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg start?

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg will be available to watch at 9am on Sunday, January 14. Episodes last for 60 minutes, finishing around 10am.

Is Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg available on BBC iPlayer?