Everyone deserves a happy home at Christmas time, including our four legged friends. That's why popular Channel 4 show 'In the Dog House' is back for a 2023 seasonal special.

The documentary series, which began in 2019 is set inside Woodgreen animal charity and follows staff who are committed to matching their homeless dogs with prospective owners. It has won the hearts of people who love dogs from all across the UK since then. Woodgreen, based in Cambridgeshire, takes in hundreds of discarded, disowned or neglected dogs every year. The series follows the 60-strong team who work to give every dog a forever home and viewers who watch witness heart-warming stories of canine rescue.

Viewers of this year's festive offering will see the team at Woodgreen Pets Charity do some festive matchmaking so that pets have a home in time for Christmas. Twins Noah and Toby don't like sharing but luckily Jeff, a spaniel-cross puppy, loves to overshare as much as possible. Nurse Lynne is hoping to fill her empty home with a dog or two and 26-year-old Jazz is looking for a cuddly companion for her dad Darran in the shape of Patterdale-cross, Crackers.

Series one of the show launched in September 2019 and attracted an average audience of 1.4 million viewers per episode and a 7.5% share of the viewing audience on Thursdays at 8pm. The show was Channel 4’s second highest rating new series launch at 8pm among 16 to 34 year old viewers in 2019 and fourth biggest in its time slot for all viewers. It's no wonder that follow-up series' have followed, including another festive special which aired last year.

The stories featured on the show take place in an arena into which humans bring their hopes and histories, and open up their lives to a new four-legged friend who they hope will make their lives happier. In turn, the dogs find the care they have – up to now – been denied.

The Dog House is returning to Channel 4 for a 2023 festive edition called 'The Dog House at Christmas'. Photo by Channel 4.

When and how can I watch The Dog House at Christmas?

This year's festive edition of The Dog House will air tonight (Tuesday December 12) between 8pm and 9pm on Channel 4. You can watch it live on TV, but you can also stream it on Channel 4 On Demand. If you can't watch it at the time it is first brodcast then don't worry as you can watch it any time you like via on demand.

