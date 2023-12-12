In Season 2 of Louis Theroux Interviews, stars have included Raye, Anthony Joshua, Chelsea Manning, Peter Doherty, Joan Collins. The episode with Ashley Walters airs on December 12, 2023.

If you are a fan of Top Boy star and ex-So Solid Crew rapper Ashley Walters, you will want to watch Episode 6 of Louis Theroux Interviews Series 2. In tonight’s episode Louis Theroux spends time with Ashley in the seaside town of Herne Bay. According to the BBC synopsis, “With his role as Dushane in the international hit series Top Boy coming to an end, Ashley tells Louis about growing up in Peckham and how he went from attending the prestigious Sylvia Young Theatre School to being part of an infamous rap collective - So Solid Crew.”

In the episode, Ashley candidly talks to Louis about how he transitioned from a rapper to an actor after his life-changing stint in prison. In 2002, Ashley Walters was sentenced to 18 months in a young offenders' institution after he had been caught with a gun he had bought for protection.

The Guardian reported: “The 19-year old member of the notorious garage act often kept the loaded magnum lookalike with him following threats to his safety, Southwark Crown Court heard. Walters - stage name Asher D - from Peckham, South London, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to one count of possessing the prohibited weapon on July 30 last year [2001].”

Ashley Walters is father to eight children and is married to actress Danielle who is mother to two of his children. He explained to The Times that although he hails from Peckham, he now lives in north London because “I am being paid by Netflix, man!” He also revealed that he was not in contact with anyone he knew before he went to prison and said: "I made a conscious decision when I came out of prison that I was going to change my circle and I have been very vigilant about the people I have around me. You find that a lot of people start resenting you for your lack of contact because they don’t understand how much pressure you’re under and how hard you have to work.”

What time is Louis Theroux Interviews Ashley Walters on?