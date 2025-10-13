Iconic noughties comedy series The Inbetweeners could be set for a comeback soon after the show’s creators struck a new deal.

Fudge Park Productions, founded by The Inbetweeners creator Iain Morris and Damon Beesley, has struck a new deal with production company Banijay UK, unlocking the rights to The Inbetweeners for film, tv, and stage and setting the sitcom up for a potential return. According to reports, fans could next see a new installment from The Inbetweeners as early as next year.

The coming-of-age comedy series first premiered on E4 in 2008 and aired until 2010. The show spawned two film adaptations, which were released in UK cinemas to huge box office success in 2011 and 2014 respectively.

Starring Simon bird, Joe Thomas, James Buckley, and Blake Harrison, The Inbetweeners followed a group of socially awkward schoolmates as they made their way through their later years of school at Rudge Park Comprehensive. The show was a huge success during its time on television, drawing in millions of viewers and becoming considered a classic British sitcom. It also helped to launch the careers of stars such as Emily Atack and Greg Davies.

The Inbetweeners, from left, Joe Thomas, Simon Bird, James Buckley and Blake Harrison at Vue West End on August 5, 2014

Speaking of the potentially return, Morris and Beelsey said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends (ooh, friends).”

Jonathan Blyth, managing director at Fudge Park said: “We are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership with Banijay who share our vision and ambition for one of the most iconic comedies in British history. This is a wonderful moment for fans, there are exciting conversations afoot and more news to follow.”

Patrick Holland, chief executive at Banijay UK added: “I have worked with Damon and Iain on a number of Fudge Park projects over the years and was delighted to pick up the conversation about the future of The Inbetweeners with them. They have an infectious creative vision for the brand which will resonate with audiences old and new so I can’t wait to get going.”

The news comes after actor Joe Thomas told the Always Be Comedy podcast last year that the four main actors would be keen to reappear in a new rebooted series of the show after discussing the possibility together. He said: “We’re all still in each other’s lives. We all still like each other. And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it.”

He explained that potential storylines could see Will, Jay, Simon, and Neil hitting milestones further on in their life, including getting married and the boys heading on a stag do.

However, Joe added that there would be a certain amount of “anxiety” over a return to the world of Will, Simon, Jay, and Neil. He said: “Everybody's anxiety would be, 'Will it be as good?'. That is what we would be going in with.”