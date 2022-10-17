Pete McTighe’s BBC One crime drama The Pact returns for its second series this October, featuring a completely new cast

The Pact, the popular BBC One crime drama, is returning for its second series on Monday 24 October.

Somewhat unusually, though, the drama is returning as an anthology - meaning that Series 2 will feature an all new cast of characters.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Pact Series 2.

What’s it about?

The official BBC One synopsis for The Pact reveals that “Christine’s family - her oldest son Will, her youngest son Jamie, and her daughter Megan - are trying to get on with their lives after the recent tragic death of their brother Liam.”

“As they look forward to Megan’s wedding, the family have their lives turned upside down when a stranger, Connor, arrives in town claiming a connection that nobody could have imagined. When buried secrets come to light, they must consider who they are and grapple with morality and divided loyalty. As their lives spiral out of control, a terrible pact may be all that can save them...”

Who stars in The Pact series 2?

Rakie Ayoala as Christine, stood on a pier with Jordan Wilks as Connor in the background behind her (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

Rakie Ayola stars as Christine, a troubled social worker still coming to terms with the death of her son.

Jordan Wilks stars as Connor, the stranger who throws Christine’s life into disarray. Wilks is best known for his role in Freshers, though you may also know him from films like The Devolution of the Species and Flatmates, both from 2019.

Christine’s children are played by Lloyd Everitt (oldest son Will), Aaron Anthony (youngest son Jamie) and Mali Ann Rees (daughter Megan). Everitt is best known for Casualty and The Deceived, Rees for Tourist Trap and Hidden, and Anthony for Behind Her Eyes.

They’re joined by Elizabeth Berrington (The Nevers), Lisa Palfrey (Chloe, Line of Duty), Christian Patterson (Mr Selfridge, In My Skin), Matthew Gravelle (Broadchurch, Keeping Faith), and Jacob Ifan (Bang, A Discovery of Witches) amongst others.

Who writes and directs The Pact series 2?

The Pact is once again written by Pete McTighe, who created the series. McTighe is best known for his work on Wentworth, though you might also know his Doctor Who episodes Kerblam and Praxeus. Earlier this year, we spoke to him about his supernatural crime drama The Rising.

The Pact series 2 was directed by Nicole Volavka (The Bay) and Christiana Ebohon-Green (Vera).

Is there a trailer for The Pact series 2?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch The Pact series 2?

The Pact begins on BBC One on Monday 24 October at 9pm. New episodes will air on television weekly, with the full series available to watch as part of a boxset on BBC iPlayer.

The first series of The Pact will also return to BBC iPlayer around this time.

How many episodes is The Pact series 2?

There are six episodes to The Pact’s second series, each around an hour long.

Will there be a third series of The Pact?

It’s a little early to tell! But as and when we know, we’ll update this article with all the relevant information - so do be sure to check back again. (If there is a third series, it’ll probably be announced after the conclusion of Series 2 on linear television - so about six weeks’ time.)

Why should I watch The Pact?