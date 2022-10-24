Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of The Pact, from where you recognise them to what to watch them in next

The Pact, the popular Welsh crime drama, is returning to BBC One for its second series on Monday 24 October.

The Pact series 2 follows social worker Christine, still reeling from a recent bereavement, as she’s forced to confront a mysterious figure from her past. It quickly becomes clear that, with her life threatening to spin out of control entirely, the only thing that might save her family is a terrible pact…

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of The Pact, from who they play in the BBC One crime drama to where you recognise them from already – and, of course, a recommendation for what to watch them in next.

Rakie Ayola as Christine

Rakie Ayola as Christine in The Pact S2, wearing a blue jumper and burgundy coat (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

Who do they play in The Pact? Rakie Ayola stars as Christine, a troubled social worker still coming to terms with the death of her son.

Where do I know them from? You might recognise Ayola from roles in Shetland, Doctor Who, and Black Mirror – and, of course, the character she played in The Pact Series 1. (It’s an anthology show!)

What should I watch them in next? Ayola plays the Prime Minister in the BBC adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s Noughts and Crosses novels, sharing some great scenes with Paterson Joseph – it’s worth checking out if you get a chance.

Jordan Wilks as Connor

Jordan Wilks as Connor in The Pact S2, pictured at night wearing a black coat (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

Who do they play in The Pact? Jordan Wilks stars as Connor, the stranger who throws Christine’s life into disarray – claiming to be her fifth, previously unknown child.

Where do I know them from? Wilks is best known for his role in Freshers, though you may also know him from films like The Devolution of the Species and Flatmates, both from 2019.

What should I watch them in next? The Pact is Wilks first major television project – so it seems as good a place to start as any!

Lloyd Everitt as Will

Lloyd Everitt as Will in The Pact Series 2, looking concerned (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

Who do they play in The Pact? Lloyd Everitt plays Will, the oldest of the Rees siblings. Will is smart, cocky, successful businessman, and lives in a fancy house in Barry.

Where do I know them from? Everitt is best known for appearing in Casualty as paramedic Jez Andrews, appearing in 59 episodes over the course of a year; you might also know him from Silent Witness, Flack, and The Sandman.

What should I watch them in next? It’s a Welsh series like The Pact, though a different style – you might want to watch Everitt in the Sally Phillips sitcom Tourist Trap.

Aaron Anthony as Jamie

Aaron Anthony as Jamie in The Pact S2, sat at the bar with drinks in front of him (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

Who do they play in The Pact? Aaron Anthony plays Jamie, the youngest of the Rees siblings, an art student in London. Anthony has described Jamie as quite a sensitive character.

Where do I know them from? You’ll know Anthony from having played Ellis in Emmerdale, as well as for roles in films Behind Her Eyes (2021), Delicious (2016) and Hidden (2018).

Mali Ann Rees as Megan

Mali Ann Rees as Megan in The Pact S2, stood in a graveyard, wearing a wedding dress (Credit: BBC/Little Door Productions/Simon Ridgway)

Who do they play in The Pact? Mali Ann Rees plays Megan, Christine’s only daughter; in interviews, Rees has described Megan as someone “going through a quarter-life crisis”.

Where do I know them from? You’ll likely know Rees from appearances in the crime drama Keeping Faith, and the Welsh series Craith. By fun coincidence, Rees has also appeared alongside her The Pact costars in Hidden and Tourist Trap too.

Who else stars in The Pact?

They’re joined by Elizabeth Berrington (The Nevers), Lisa Palfrey (Chloe, Line of Duty), Christian Patterson (Mr Selfridge, In My Skin), Matthew Gravelle (Broadchurch, Keeping Faith), and Jacob Ifan (Bang, A Discovery of Witches) amongst others.

Who writes and directs The Pact series 2?

The Pact is once again written by Pete McTighe, who created the series. McTighe is best known for his work on Wentworth, though you might also know his Doctor Who episodes Kerblam and Praxeus. Earlier this year, we spoke to him about his supernatural crime drama The Rising.

The Pact series 2 was directed by Nicole Volavka (The Bay) and Christiana Ebohon-Green (Vera).

