Tom Jackson, who took part in the first episode of the Netflix Queer Eye reboot, has died aged 63 - the Fab Five paid tribute to him

Tan France and Tom Jackson on Queer Eye

Tom Jackson, one of Queer Eye’s most popular participants, and the first person to be made over on the show, has died aged 63.

Jackson was 57 when he appeared on ‘You Can’t Fix Ugly’, the first episode of the rebooted Queer Eye series in 2018. The Netflix series is a rebooted version of the early 2000s makeover show Queer Eye For The Straight Guy.

Queer Eye has so far run for six seasons, but it was the debut episode, starring truck driver Tom Jackson that got many fans invested in the series, and it remains one of the most popular episodes to date.

The Fab Five - food and wine expert Antoni Porowski, fashion guru Tan France, culture expert Karamo Brown, interior designer Bobby Berk, and grooming star Jonathan Van Ness took on the challenge to make over Tom and change his life for the better.

What happened to Tom Jackson on Queer Eye?

During the episode, Tom told the Fab Five that ‘you can’t fix ugly’ and said that women don’t like ‘fat,ugly old men’. But the Fab Five worked with Tom to give him a makeover, renovate his home, and help build up his confidence.

Tan France and Tom Jackson on Queer Eye

Tan France bought Tom a new wardrobe, whilst Jonathan Van Ness worked on his hair and beard by channelling Ulysses S. Grant ‘but if he was alive in 2017 and with all sorts of fly style’.

Karamo Brown convinced Tom to work on his romantic side and reconnect with his ex-wife Abbey. Antoni Porowski showed him how to make simple tasty and healthy meals, and Bobby Berk brought new life to his home, bringing in new furniture and making it a more welcoming place for visitors.

Speaking at the end of the episode, Tom said: “I love the Fab Five, they made me feel great. For the last 10 or 15 years, all I did was come home, fix me a redneck margarita and watch TV. I never went out.

“But I am going to eat healthier, I am already looking a hell of a lot better. And I’m just moving on with my life.”

Tom had a falling out with Jonathan online when he tweeted about Black Lives Matter saying they were ‘killing black kids in Chicago’. Jonathan replied to Tom’s tweet, writing: “For you, a white man, who chooses to be as racist & cold as you are in these tweets forces me to unfollow you. You are wrong & you owe everyone an apology for your racist ignorance.”

Tom Jackson and Jonathan Van Ness

How did Tom Jackson die?

Jackson died on 3 March from metastatic adenocarcinoma, a form of cancer, according to an online obituary. The obituary said that appearing on Queer Eye was a highlight of his life, and asked that people watch his episode in Tom’s honour.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Katie and two grandsons, Chandler and Watson, as well as his sisters, Kozetta and Jackie.

What have the Fab Five said about Tom Jackson?

The official Queer Eye Twitter and Instagram accounts shared a tribute to Tom, writing: “It’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our Queer Eye family. Rest in peace, Tom Jackson”.

Fashion expert Tan France commented on the Instagram post: "Such incredibly sad news."

Jonathan added: "RIP Tom” alongside a heart emoji, and interior designer Bobby said “Having a Redneck Margarita in your honor.”