Trevor Noah in Trevor Noah: Where Was I? (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

Trevor Noah is back on Netflix with another original comedy special just in time for the holidays. The former The Daily Show host has had a busy week, as he also revealed that he will be hosting the Grammy Awards in 2024 for the fourth year in a row.

Noah's latest Netflix special, Trevor Noah: Where Was I? will see Noah recall: "hilarious experiences from his recent travels, around the world," with a clip in the trailer featuring a hilarious encounter when he lost his luggage in Paris. The comedy special is the first he has released on Netflix since stepping down as the presenter of The Daily Show in December 2022. Here's everything you need to know about Trevor Noah: Where Was I? and when you can watch it on Netflix.

What will Trevor Noah's Netflix comedy special be about?

Here's the official synopsis for Trevor Noah: Where Was I? from Netflix: "Returning to Netflix for his fourth original comedy special, Trevor Noah shares his hilarious experiences from his recent travels around the world, ranging from foreign national anthems to varying cultural norms."

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Netflix have released a trailer for Trevor Noah: Where Was I? It features a teaser clip of the comedy special, with Noah recalling a funny incident when his luggage went missing at an airport in Paris. You can watch the trailer for the Trevor Noah Netflix special below.

When can you watch Trevor Noah's comedy special on Netflix?

Trevor Noah: Where was I? is available to watch on Netflix from Tuesday, December 19. The one-hour comedy special is the fourth original comedy show Noah has released on Netflix.

His previous Netflix specials include: Afraid of the Dark, released in 2017, Son of Patricia, released in 2018 and I Wish You Would, which was released in November 2022 and was filmed at at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

What are the reviews like?

Reviews are still pouring in for Noah's Netflix comedy special, which has yet to be rated on Rotten Tomatoes. Ready Steady Cut gave the show a respectable three out of five stars, describing it as, "a well-crafted hour that’ll take you through America, Germany, and France, with a few laughs along the way." Whilst, Times Now News gave him three and half stars out of five, declaring the special as his "triumphant return to stand-up".

What has Trevor Noah said about his Netflix comedy special?

Noah promoted the new comedy special in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The comedian shared a promotional image from the episode alongside the caption: "I had so much fun with this new special, and can't wait for you to see it!"