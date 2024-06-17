Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vera actor, Kenny Doughty has teased his next TV project after quitting his role as DS Aiden Healy on the ITV crime drama.

Doughty left fans heartbroken when he left Vera just other 12 months ago due to “personal reasons”. The actor had became a firm favourite for his portrayal of DS Healy, joining the series in season 5 and staying in the role for eight years opposite Vera star Brenda Blethyn.

In April, Blethyn revealed she too will be stepping down from the role of the famous detective after series 14, with the 78-year-old explaining that: “Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end and I’m sad to be saying Cheerio. But I am so proud of our achievements over the last 14 years.”

Whilst fans are coming to terms with the end of an era, Doughty has been teasing his new TV role on social media, sending viewers into a frenzy. Taking to Instagram he shared a photo of a Guinness sign in a pub, alongside the caption: "Being very well looked after by the Irish! Loving filming here… crew so welcoming & generous (maybe too much with Guinness).” Adding: "Can’t share just yet what I’m filming but sure all will be revealed soon!"

The elusive post got fans excitedly asking what the next project would be, one commented: “Can't wait to find out what your next adventure is.”, whilst another said: “Excited to see what you have coming up!!!!” and a third added: “Enjoy your Guinness it's good for you xx can't wait to find out what you're filming xx.”

In a previous post Doughty had shared another photo of a pint of Guinness at Dublin airport alongside the caption: "Slainte! Treating myself to an early weekend pint at the airport. Week 1 of filming in the bag! ! Looking forward to a weekend home. Have gorgeous weekends! ".