Season three of Netflix historical drama Vikings: Valhalla has been confirmed - it will stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, and Leo Suter

Vikings: Valhalla is set a century after the events of the original series, Vikings, and gives particular focus to the conflict between the Viking invaders and native English. The spin-off series also explores internal struggles as the Vikings conflict over their pagan beliefs and new Christian ideas.

The series is a dramatised account of the lives of three Viking adventurers - explorer Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdottir (the daughter of Erik the Red and an early European explorer of North America), and Harald Sigurdsson, the King of Norway and a claimant to the English throne.

The first season begins at the start of the 11th century with the St St Brice’s Day Massacre, in which Danes living in England were murdered en masse. The show is expected to end with the Battle of Hastings and the conquest of William I.

Will there be a season 3 of Vikings: Valhalla?

Yes, a 24-episode order was announced for the show back in November 2019, more than two years before the first season was released. A second and third series of the show were officially confirmed by Netflix in March 2023.

Showrunner, Jen Stuart, said: “Season two is different from season one on a bunch of points. It’s a different type of story, but our goal was always to outdo season one, and our goal for season three is to outdo them both.”

Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson

What will Vikings: Valhalla season 3 be about?

The third series follows Harald as he searches for success and riches in the Byzantine Empire, but he soon finds something else in Constantinople - love. When he falls for the emperor’s wife, Harald finds himself in a perilous position.

Meanwhile, Leif looks west and continues on his journey of discoveries that will make him a legend. Historically, Leif is believed to be the first European to set foot in the America’s, and the third season is likely to see him come closer to his goal.

Freydis has come into her role as the Keeper of the Faith and is leader of Jomsborg, one of the last Viking strongholds. She too, faces danger as her son is the child of Harald, and grandson of Erik the Red and could pose a threat.

Who will be in the cast of Vikings: Valhalla season 3?

Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson

Frida Gustavsson as Freydis

Leo Suter as Harald

Bradley Freegard as King Canute

Laura Berlin as Queen Emma

David Oakes as Godwin

Cosimo Fusco as Cardinal

Taylor James as Batu

Nikolai Kinski as Emperor Romanos

Set Sjöstrand as Magnus Olafsson

Christian Vit as The Emir

William I (the Conqueror), who became King of England in 1066, is also expected to feature in the series. It is not yet known who will play the king.

Frida Gustavsson as Freydis in Vkings

When is the release date of Vikings: Valhalla season 3?

An official release date for Valhalla season three has not yet been announced. There was a gap of 11 months between the first and second seasons, and it is likely that the third season will be released on a similar timeframe.

The next series is therefore likely to arrive in late 2023 or early 2024. Check back here for updates on Vikings season three.

How many seasons of Vikings: Valhalla will there be?