ITV drama series Midsomer Murders was due to air on Sunday 8 January but has been postponed to make way for Prince Harry’s interview with Tom Bradby

Midsomer Murders fans have had to endure a very sporadic release schedule for the last two seasons - season 21 saw a gap of more than a year between the second and third episodes, and season 22 has been even more chaotic.

After an eight-month wait for the latest episode of the show, ITV changed the schedule, replacing Midsomer Murders with a special episode of The Chase instead. This is why Midsomer Murders has been delayed and how to watch the series:

The latest episode of Midsomer Murders was postponed by ITV

Why was Midsomer Murders cancelled?

A new episode from Midsomer Murders season 2022 was scheduled to air on ITV1 on Sunday 8 January but was not broadcast. Instead a bloopers episode of Bradley Walsh quiz show The Chase aired from 8-9pm and was immediately followed by the Prince Harry interview. The special Prince Harry interview with journalist Tom Bradby was broadcast in its place. The pre-recorded 90-minute interview saw Harry speak about his experience leaving the Royal Family.

The schedule shakeup meant that the fifth episode of season 22, For Death Prepare, which was meant to air from 8pm was axed. The episode is 90 minutes long so would have extended into the interview special so ITV decided to delay it.

When will Midsomer Murders be on TV?

A new broadcast date for the latest episode, For Death Prepare, has not yet been announced by ITV - watch this space for updates on when the season will resume broadcasting.

The episode synopsis states: “The Midsomer Mummers, an amateur operatic society, are busy rehearsing for their charity concert when the body of an unknown man is found in their theatre. The investigation quickly becomes a race to discover who is desperate to be centre stage.”

The episode will feature Midsomer Murders regular cast members Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby, Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter, Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby, Annette Badland as Fleur Perkins, Alexander Hanson as Marcus Dunlow, and Clive Rowe as Derek Sharrow.

Midsomer Murders was bumped from ITV’s schedule to accommodate the Prince Harry interview

The latest season of Midsomer Murders has had a very staggered release schedule - the first two episodes of the latest season landed more than 18 months ago in April 2021, and the next episode arrived nearly half a year later in October of that year. The fourth episode aired in May 2022, meaning that fans of the show have been waiting eight months for the latest episode in the series, and now face further delays.

There is one more episode in the season due to air after For Death Prepare - the episode, The Witches Of Angel’s Rise, has not yet been given an official air date. The episode revolves around a body which is found surrounded by ritual symbols on the eve of a Psychic Fayre. Barnaby enters the strange world of mediums, psychics, and occult followers as he attempts to track down the killer.

How can you watch Midsomer Murders?

All of seasons 1-21 of Midsomer Murders are available to watch on free streaming service ITVX now. The first four episodes of season 22 are also available to watch on ITVX and the last episodes of the season will be available to watch on the platform shortly after they air on ITV1.

