After the first 24 hours in the villa, bombshell Davide couples up with Gemma Owen

The first re-coupling of Love Island 2022 saw all islanders start to put their eggs in every basket.

Season 8 of the reality show brought high expectations with a shiny new villa, plot twists for the opening episode and unconscious bias training for the cast, however some things remained the same - with bombshells entering the villa, games seeing the islanders get close for comfort and Iain Stirling’s dad jokes returning to the ITV2 show.

Viewers took to Twitter following the premiere airing their annoyance at the lack of energy and banter from the 11 contestants, with the hope that the second episode could promise more.

Love Island is back on our screens (Image Credit: ITV)

Getting to know each other

Considering it was the first 24 hours in Mallorca, every islander had their options open when getting to know one another, after the public originally paired them all up together in a first episode twist.

The second episode continued after Italian stallion Davide entered the villa and pulled Gemma, Paige and Tasha for chats before making his choice on Tuesday evening, in the first re-coupling of the season.

The three girls were partnered up with Liam, Luca and Andrew respectively, while other contestants Indiyah and Amber shared beds with Ikenna and Dami.

Despite the public’s choices, the islanders were keen to find love as Tasha got to know Luca and Andrew more as well as Davide.

Love Island - Davide

Gemma, who had previously aired her doubts about a relationship with Liam, declared that they will be honest with each other as they peruse what else the villa has to offer - with a particular bombshell catching her eye.

It is early doors so no couple has made their mark on each other yet, although some initial kisses occurred in last night’s episode during the game show and in the evening.

Emotional Baggage

Love Island is known for its crazy puns in its challenges, with previous corkers such as Rank Bank, Dunk in Love and Licence to Swill, and last night was no exception.

In the game Anything to Declare, the islanders got to expose some of their secrets at an airport security checkpoint where the girls and boys were split into two teams.

Secrets would pop through a conveyor belt before being read out - the islander whose secret they thought it belonged to would be brought forwards for a full body search and an X-Ray. If the contestants got it correct, a point would be given.

Andrew is playing a dangerous game, telling Tasha one thing and Luca another. Photo: ITV / Love Island.

Some secrets included a guy spending £1000 on the first date, someone changing their number as soon as they broke up with their ex, and one of the islanders having a heart-shaped birthmark.

The challenge saw Tash and Luca lock lips leaving them both a bit torn with their couples, as Luca said in the beach hut: “The snog with Tash, it’s up there! I wasn’t moaning but it would have been nice if we were on our own and not with everyone around us.”

That was not the only kiss that was turning heads as Indiyah shared a smooch with Dami before revealing she could be swaying to him later in the episode.

Bombshells left, right and centre

As the islanders decided who they were drawn to and doubts began to set in - one person who was really worried was Liam, whose partner Gemma had caught the eye of Mr Steal Your Girl, Davide.

Davide is 2022’s first bombshell and was holding all the power ahead of picking one of the girls in the first recoupling, in the annual twist.

Evening fell and the 11 islanders gathered around the firepit before Liam’s worries were confirmed when Gemma was selected, branding the Welshman single and at risk of being dumped from the island.

Although she knows what she wants, Gemma is keen to play Love Island fairly. "I’m not going to mess up something for someone who is in a proper relationship or get in the way of a couple if they have a genuine connection. I wouldn’t do anything to another girl that I wouldn’t be happy with them doing to me," she says.

However, in a sneak peek for the next episode, two new girls are entering the villa called Afia and Ekin-Su, and are being set up on dates by the public.

New couple chaos

Love Island is renowned for online comments that follow each episode.

After the 7 June episode, the public voiced their opinions on the new partnership of Davide and Gemma on social media, noting the significant age difference.

Gemma, who is ex-Liverpool player Michael Owen’s daughter, turned 19 in May before going on the dating show, in comparison to Davide, 27.

One person tweeted, “I actually can’t believe there’s a girl on Love Island who was born in 2003.”

“Love Island should be 21+ tbh, what business does a 19 year-old have kissing a 27-year-old,” said another Tweet.

While another user called out all of the comments: