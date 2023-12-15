Bobby Brazier, Ellie Leach and Layton Williams are competing for the Gliterball Trophy in the Strictly Come Dancing final

Bobby Brazier, Ellie Leach and Layton Williams are competing to take home the coveted Glitterball at the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final. Photographs by Getty

The wait is nearly over. The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live final takes place this weekend and Bobby Brazier, Ellie Leach and Layton Williams will be battling it out to take home the prestigious Glitterball Trophy. The three celebrity contestants and their partners will be dancing to three songs in the final.

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell will be performing a Samba to ‘Young Hearts Run Free’ by Candi Staton, their Couples’ Choice will be performed to ‘This Woman’s Work by Maxwell and their show dance is to a La La Land medley. Ellie Leach and partner Vito Coppola, who have been getting ‘close’ during the competition, are dancing to a Paso Doble to ‘Insomnia’ by 2WEI which has been selected by the judges, their show dance is to a Jennifer Lopez Megamix and they will also be dancing an Amercan Smooth to ‘Ain’t That A Kick In The Head’ by Robbie Williams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin have been chosen by the judges to perform a Quickstep to ‘Puttin’ ont he Ritz by Gregory Porter, they will also be performing an Argentine Tango to ‘Tattoo’ by Loreen, and for their show dance, they will perform to ‘Friend Like Me’ by Ne-Yo.

What time is the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final on?