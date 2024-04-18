Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s been a long 12 weeks, but the end of The Apprentice is finally within sight. Lord Alan Sugar has whittled down 18 candidates to just two lucky hopefuls, but who will win him over to become his next business partner and that lucrative £250,000 investment?

Last week’s episode saw the final five take part in the interview stage, with Linda Plant, Mike Soutar, Claude Littner and Claudine Collins interrogating CVs and tearing apart business plans. Three candidates were shown the door - Tre Lowe, Flo Edwards and Dr Paul Midha, meaning that there are just two finalists battling it out for the grand prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonight’s episode will see familiar faces return as they help the finalists take part in one last challenge to impress Lord Sugar. Here’s everything you need to know about The Apprentice 2024 final.

When is The Apprentice 2024 final?

The Apprentice 2024 final will air on BBC One tonight (April 18) at 9pm. It will be followed by You’re Hired at 10pm on BBC Two, which will feature an exclusive interview with Lord Sugar’s new business partner. The episode will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after it has aired on BBC One.

Who are The Apprentice finalists?

Pie company owner Phil Turner and Boutique fitness studio owner Rachel Woolford are the two final candidates competing to be named Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

Speaking about making it to the final five, Turner said: “I think after the journey I’ve had and so many losses, I feel as if I’ve probably had the toughest route to the final five that maybe any candidate has ever had. I feel really proud of myself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woolford opened up about experiencing “imposter syndrome”, and said: “I’ve always had a little bit of imposter syndrome and going into The Apprentice I didn’t have a choice but to show up and do my best. It made me realise that my capabilities are a lot higher than I believed they were.”

Who is the favourite to win The Apprentice 2024?

Leeds-based entrepreneur Rachel Woolford is the favourite to win The Apprentice according to betideas.com. The boutique fitness studio owner is ranked 8/11 to beat pie company owner Phil Turner after impressing Lord Sugar during the final five interviews last week. Pie shop owner Phil has odds at 11/10, however his undesirable record in the challenges may go against him being crowned the winner.

Who won The Apprentice 2023?

Marnie Swindells won The Apprentice 2023, the 28-year-old was part of last year’s all-female finale. The court advocate and gold medal-winning boxer from London got Lord Sugar to invest in her community-focused boxing gym BRONX.

Lord Alan Sugar’s 18th business partner is boxing champ turned lawyer Marnie Swindells - Credit: BBC

Speaking about her win at the time she said: “She said: “What an incredible opportunity and moment for a girl like me to get to a place like this and have become Lord Sugar’s business partner. It feels strange to even say that, but I’m not going to stop saying it because I am so happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad