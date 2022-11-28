Netflix series Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams - the series was filmed at locations across Romania, including Bucharest.

The supernatural coming of age Netflix series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, sees the Wednesday Addams sent off to the Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for children with supernatural abilities. The titular gothic teenager must learn to control her powers in the latest addition to the Addams Family franchise.

Production on the series began in September 2021 and wrapped in March this year - filming was completed across Romania, and several of the main locations are open to the public. If you’re an Addams family fanatic and thinking of booking a trip to Romania, here’s a list of sites to add to your itinerary.

Karina Varadi as Young Wednesday

Where was Wednesday filmed?

Despite focusing on the daughter of a dysfunctional American family, and being set in New England, where the Nevermore Academy is supposed to exist, the series was actually filmed in Romania. The show was shot on 70 different sets and six sound stages in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, as well as at other spots around the city.

Cantacuzino Castle

The early 20th century castle in Bușteni was used for external shots of the Nevermore Academy. This is the boarding school where Wednesday is sent to learn how to control her psychic powers. The castle was a royal residence until the 1930s but was nationalised after the Second World War and became a sanatorium.

Today the castle is open to the public seven days a week and entry fees start at 35 Romanian Leu (£6.16) for adults. The castle has also featured in the Hallmark films Crown for Christmas, and Royal Hearts.

Cantacuzino Castle features as the Nevermore Academy

Buftea Studios

The studios, 12 miles north west of Bucharest, are where all of the sets were constructed and stored. Scenes set in the town of Jericho, the quad at Nevermore, and the sheriff’s house were all filmed on specially made sets at Buftea Studios.

Several other projects, including the David Tennant led Around the World in 80 Days series, sci-fi show Voyagers, and horror movie The Devil Inside were all filmed at Buftea Studios.

Palatul Monteoru

The historic house in Bucharest, which served as the headquarters of the Union of Writers of Romania from 1949-2013, was used for interior shots at Nevermore. One of the rooms in the building stood in for the office of Nevermore principal Larissa Weems.

Casa Niculescu-Dorobantu

Built in the French, neo-gothic style, this historic Bucharest building fits the tone of the Tim Burton series. The building’s ornate staircase and stained glass windows feature in some interior scenes set at Nevermore.

Conacul Olga Greceanu

The historical building in the Romanian countryside is used for scenes featuring the Gates’ mansion. The Gates family were an elite family in the town of Jericho, descended from its founding father. The mystery of the Gates family runs through the series and Wednesday takes it upon herself to dig deeper.

Romanian lakes