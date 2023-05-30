Siren: Survive the Island is a new reality show filmed at a secret location in South Korea

Netflix’s South Korean survival reality show Siren: Survive the Island sees 24 hard women compete against each other as they battle to make it through a series of team challenges that will test their physical and mental resilience.

The first half of the Hunger Games-like series landed on Netflix on Tuesday 30 May, and the final five episodes will be released next month. The series is directed by Lee Eun-gyeong and written by Chae Jin-ah.

Each woman has a very particular set of skills - the cast includes police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes, and stuntwomen. The women are grouped by profession and left to work in teams to survive in a hostile and unforgiving environment.

The teams will take part in gruelling challenges and must attempt to capture the other teams’ flags. Each episode features a brutal base battle, with the winning team gaming an advantage going into the next challenge.

The show's setting is a tough environment that will push contestants to their limits - this is everything you need to know about where Siren: Survive the Island was filmed:

Siren: Survive the Island

Where is Siren: Survive the Island filmed?

The majority of the intense reality series was filmed on an unnamed remote island in South Korea. There are around 3,400 islands in South Korea, most of them were formed by volcanic activity in the Yellow Sea.

The vast majority - around 3,000 - of these islands are uninhabited because they are so small and remote. It is on one of these smaller islands that the series was filmed.

Siren’s production team made use of the natural landscape of the island to create a range of sets for the series. The centrepiece is a Roman stadium where many of the challenges take place, as well as bases for each team which are found on different terrain. Bases are located on a mountainside, floating on the water, and in tents.

South Korean police officers on Siren: Survive the Island

Other projects filmed on South Korean islands include romantic comedy series Crash Landing on You, uber-popular Netflix thriller series Squid Game, and drama film Burning.

South Korean projects have found a home on Netflix in recent years - Squid Game is one of the most streamed shows in the platform’s history - other major projects include Physical: 100, Business Proposals, Unlocked, and Kill Boksoon.

The streaming giant announced this year that it would invest $2.5 billion in South Korean entertainment over the next four years as it continues to dominate the foreign language content on the site.

Can you visit the island Siren: Survive the Island was filmed on?