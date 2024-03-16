Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returned to our screens for its 20th season earlier this month becoming a huge hit with fans.

Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have been keeping us entertained with classic pranks including Get Out of Me Ear, with Lorraine Kelly saying she "felt like a toddler", getting up to mischief in a John Lewis department store.

Ant & Dec revealed last year that this would be the final season of Saturday Night Takeaway and that they would be taking a break after 20 years.

However, taking to social media this morning (March 16), the presenting duo have revealed that fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer to catch the latest episode of Saturday Night Takeaway. Here's everything you need to know about whether it's on TV tonight.

Is Ant & Dec Saturday Night Takeaway on tonight?

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will not be airing on ITV1 tonight, much to the disappointment of fans. Taking to social media to announce the news, Ant & Dec said in their caption: "I just can't wait for (next) Saturdaaaaay. The rugby means there's no show tonight, but we'll be back next weekend with your #SaturdayNightTakeaway."

Why isn't Ant & Dec Saturday Night Takeaway on tonight?

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway isn't on TV tonight because ITV1 will be covering the Six Nations instead. The France vs England game kicks off from Groupama Stadium in Lyon at 8pm, with live coverage beginning at 7.20pm.

When is Ant & Dec's Saturday Night takeaway back on ITV?

Fear not, Saturday Night Takeaway will be returning to our screens next weekend, on Saturday, March 23 at 7pm.

Why is Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway ending?

Ant & Dec announced last year that the 20th season of Saturday Night Takeaway would be their last. In an interview with The Independent Dec shared: "Twenty series just feels like a natural point to pause."

He continued: "We don’t want to say we’ll never do it again. But we’ve both got families now. Our lives have changed dramatically. We want to step off the hamster wheel, catch our breath and decide what’s next."

Whilst Ant added: "It will be bittersweet, with lots of tears, but it feels like the right thing."

Why isn't Gladiators on tonight?

Gladiators will not be airing on BBC One tonight, another casualty of the sporting schedule, the BBC will instead be showing the FA Cup match between Manchester City and Newcastle United from 5.10pm, with kick-off at 5.30pm.

Fans who had been excitedly anticipating the Gladiators semi-final will now have to wait another week, with it set to air on Saturday, March 23 on BBC One at 5.50pm, hosted by Bradley and Barney Walsh.