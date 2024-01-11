Channel 4 aired a First Dates repeat in place of the latest season 21 episode this week in surprise schedule change

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Channel 4 left viewers confused with a last minute schedule shakeup this week - on Tuesday evening, in the 9pm slot where the second episode of First Dates season 21 was set to premiere, Channel 4 aired a repeat from season nine instead.

The latest season of the show premiered on Channel 4 on Tuesday January 2, and was set to air weekly on TV and be released as a box set on Channel 4 online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Channel 4 has switched up its schedule, with a new reality show airing in the regular First Dates slot going forward, and the new series of the dating series delayed, leaving cast of the show in the dark amid the sudden schedule change.

First Dates season 21 was pulled from TV and streaming

Why isn’t First Dates on TV?

Channel 4 offered the decidedly vague explanation: “Episodes were removed for editorial reasons and the new series will resume next Tuesday at 10pm.”

This doesn’t explain why the first episode of the series, which has already aired, is unavailable to watch on catch up on Channel 4 online.

Even the show’s cast were left in the dark about the schedule change, as restaurant maître d' and recent I’m a Celeb star Fred Sirieix sharing on X: “No idea what happened tonight with #FirstDates episode and when it will be aired. Clearly a glitch somewhere. Sorry. As soon as I hear I will let you know.”

When will First Dates return to Channel 4?

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s some good news for fans of the reality series, as Channel 4 has confirmed that First Dates will resume soon, with the second episode of the new season airing on the channel on Tuesday January 16 at 10pm. Fred confirmed on X that new episodes will air weekly up to Valentine’s Day.

New documentary series Around the World in 80 Weighs, about six Brits living with obesity, will air in the 9pm slot.