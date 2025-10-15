There is a new episode of Married at First Sight UK tonight, it’s just not airing at 9pm.

The schedule changes for this year’s MAFS have been very frequent - first there was a change in air dates, followed by another change in dates, then a change in time 0 and it’s only week four! So, if you’ve just sat down expecting to watch tonight’s new episode then we don’t blame you.

Unfortunately, it does mean you won’t be able to watch it at the time of broadcast on E4 as the show has already been on this evening (Wednesday October 15).

The show has been moved again as it’s Wednesday at The Celebrity Traitors is on BBC One right now (9pm) and the producers of everyone’s favourite dating show have decided they’d rather move their transmission time rather than start a ratings war with another much beloved programme.

So, just like last week, tonight’s new episode of MAFS aired at 8pm. So, if you are reading this, you have missed it.

Married at First Sight UK isn't on at 9pm tonight for the second week running - here's the time it is on tonight. Pictured are brides Rebecca and Leah. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

The good news is you can still watch tonight’s episode, and there’s two ways you can do this. The first option is to turn to Channel 4 plus one right now, where the show is just beginning. The second option is to load Channel 4 On Demand right now and you can be watching in seconds. The advantage to the second option is you can pause the show whenver you want - so you can get a cup of tea whenever you like.

The Celebrity Traitors is expected to air every Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm on the BBC up until the beginning of November. The series is made up of nine hour-long episodes so it’s predicted that the finale will air on Wednesday November 5.

If that’s the case then we can expect MAFS to stay in the 8pm slot on Wednesdays until that date and then move back to the usual 9pm slot the rest of the episodes until the MAFS finale - which actually won’t be too long after that. We’ve already figured out when MAFS will end, including when the reunion will be.

* Married at First Sight UK airs tonight (Wednesday October 15) tonight on E4 at 8pm. Watch previous episodes now on Channel 4 On Demand.