Married at First Sight isn’t on at 9pm tonight - but it is still on.

If you’ve just sat down, (on Wednesday October 8), expecting to watch MAFS series 10 in it’s usual 9pm slot, we’ve got some bad news for you . . . you’ve missed tonight’s episode.

That’s because tonight’s installment of the hit E4 dating show was on an hour earlier tonight and aired at 8pm. Show bosses didn’t want to clash with the debut episode of the new series of The Celebrity Traitors, which is on BBC One at 9pm, so they decided to bring the air time forward by an hour.

The good news is you can still watch tonight’s episode, and there’s two ways you can do this. The first option is to turn to Channel 4 plus one right now, where the show is just beginning. The second option is to load Channel 4 On Demand right now and you can be watching in seconds. The advantage to the second option is you can pause the show whenver you want - so you can get a cup of tea whenever you like.

The Celebrity Traitors is expected to air every Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm on the BBC up until the beginning of November. The series is made up of nine hour-long episodes so it’s predicted that the finale will air on Wednesday November 5.

If that’s the case then we can expect MAFS to stay in the 8pm slot on Wednesdays until that date and then move back to the usual 9pm slot the rest of the episodes until the MAFS finale - which actually won’t be too long after that.

Married at First Sight series 10 has continued tonight (Wednesday October 8), but not at the usual time. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

An end date for this year’s series hasn’t been announced yet, but last year the series began on Monday September 16 and the final episode - the reunion episode - aired on Thursday November 14.

If it’s the case that there are extra episodes this series - which is likely as we know we’ll be seeing the hen and stag dos on screen for the first time this year - then series 10 will still run for the same amount of time. This means it may end with a reunion episode on Wednesday November 19.

But, if there aren’t any extra episodes then showing five episodes a week instead of four means the whole season will likely span around seven weeks instead of eight. That would mean series 10 would come to and end somewhere around Wednesday November 12 instead.

* Married at First Sight UK airs tonight (Wednesday October 8) tonight on E4 at 8pm. Watch previous episodes now on Channel 4 On Demand.