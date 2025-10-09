Married at First Sight isn’t on at 9pm tonight - here’s why (and, importantly, when it is on again).

If you’ve just sat down, (on Thursday October 9), expecting to watch MAFS series 10 in it’s usual 9pm slot, we’ve got some bad news for you . . . there’s no episode tonight.

It comes after last night’s episode (Wednesday October 8) was moved to a new air time. Fans have got used to the show being broadcast at 9pm on E4 every Sunday to Thursday, but last night’s show was released at 8pm to avoid a clash with the launch of this year’s The Celebrity Traitors on BBC One.

The Celebrity Traitors is on every Wednesday and Thursday for the next few weeks, but even so it doesn’t seem likely that tonight’s MAFS has been cancelled as the show could have been moved to an earlier or later slot to accomodate this as with last night.

Channel 4 has not commented on why there’s no episode this Thursday as usual, but it could be that the episode count is being reduced from five episodes a week to four episodes a week for the rest of the series to make it last longer.

After all, viewers have also become accustomed to MAFS running for eight weeks - but there doesn’t appear to be any additional episodes added in the usual format at the moment so if it continued at the speed it is now it would finish around a week or two weeks earlier than usual.

Married at First Sight UK isn't on tonight (Thursday October 9). Pictured are series 10 couple Keye and Davide. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

But it’s only been two weeks since bosses introduced the new schedule of episodes airing Sunday to Thursday instead of the usual Monday to Thursday, so could they be taking away the extra installment almost as soon as they’ve introduced it?

ITV is also broadcasting the England v. Wales match on Thursday, however, between 7pm and 10.05pm, so it is also possible that Channel 4 bosses have again decided not to compete with another showing that is sure to pull in many viewers.

Looking at the TV schedule, however, it doesn’t seem like pulling MAFS from the schedule on a Thursday is a one-off for the England game tonight. That’s because MAFS isn’t on next Thursday either (October 16).

The viewing schedule isn’t available yet for subsequent weeks so it’s not possible to tell if this is part of a bigger trend or not, but it does seem likely that this could be the start of having to get used to only having four episodes of MAFS a week again. . .

* Married at First Sight UK next airs on Sunday (October 12) on E4 at 9pm. Watch previous episodes now on Channel 4 On Demand.