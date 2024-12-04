It's been nearly 30 years since classic gameshow You Bet! was last on our screens, but it’s about to come back - with a brand new look and brand new presenters.

The show promises to be bigger and better than ever before, according to ITV. It sees contestants face extraordinary challenges for the chance to win £10,000 - and apparently the challenges are even bigger than they were before too.

You Bet! was originally fronted by Bruce Forsyth, before he handed over the role to Matthew Kelly who then passed it over to Darren Day, but they all had one thing in common - every version was known for its wacky challenges that kept the whole family entertained.

In the first of two editions of the rebooted show, a panel of celebrities, led by Rob Beckett and featuring Rosie Ramsey, Alison Hammond and Harry Redknapp, along with the studio audience, must predict if each challenger can complete the task with which they are faced.

Those challenges will include a delivery driver and drone race challenge where delivery driver Elliott races a drone around a football stadium to see how can drop off all the deliveries first. There’s also the audience naming challenge where teacher Ameel tries to memorise all 150 members of the studio audience.

Who are the new You Bet presenters?

The new You Bet presenters are two ITV favourites; Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.

Willoughby is making her return to primetime TV following a quiet year after leaving This Morning last October. She hosted Dancing On Ice with Mulhern earlier in the year, but is now back for the new show.

ITV gameshow You Bet has been revived by ITV after almost 30 years. The new hosts are Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern. Photo by ITV. | ITV

She said: "I remember watching You Bet! as a kid, and I loved it. For me, it felt like true Saturday night telly. I remember being glued to the TV whilst watching a digger pick up six delicate eggs in its giant jaws and placing them on egg cups, all in a minute. I remember looking at my Dad who was equally as enthralled as I was. I think the show works for all ages and is real family viewing."

Her Dancing On Ice co-star Mulhern added: "There’s the return of the digger challenge, a real favourite from the original series, to quirkier challenges...like identifying a board game by hearing the contents being poured out into a box! We also have a new Quick Bets segment with fast-paced smaller challenges...like a woman folding five frying pans in half using her bare heads in just 20 seconds and someone bench-pressing a washing machine whilst riding a unicycle."

The first episode of the rebooted series will air Saturday (December 7) between 8.15pm and 9.30pm on ITV 1 and ITV X.