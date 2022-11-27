Cate Blanchett and Steven Spielberg will also appear on the show in December

BBC has confirmed its festive line-up of guests for Desert Island Discs.

Cate Blanchett, Steven Spielberg and Kirsty Young will appear on the Radio 4 programme throughout December. The three guests will share the eight recordings, the book and luxury item they would take with them if they were cast away on a desert island with presenter Lauren Laverne.

Desert Island Discs will mark its 80th birthday over the festive period. Former host Young, who was in the hot seat from 2006 until 2018 before standing down due to ill health, will be the guest on Christmas Day.

Australian actress Blanchett will recall, in her episode, growing up in Melbourne and her rise to fame in the 1998 film Elizabeth where she played the Virgin Queen. The 53-year-old actress also speaks about her acting career which has featured two Academy Awards, three Baftas and three Golden Globes, and roles in films such as Carol and Blue Jasmine.

Meanwhile, Spielberg, 75, talks about his childhood mini-movies and his first big break as a director with the 1971 truck chase drama Duel. He also looks at why he has found a young person’s perspective important in E.T., Close Encounters Of The Third Kind, The BFG and most recently The Fabelmans.

Kirsty Young will return as a castaway

Young, who will appear on the Christmas Day episode, recently presented the state funeral of the Queen and parts of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations on the BBC. She shares her feelings about her closing words on the BBC during the monarch’s funeral service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, her career in Scotland and elsewhere before talking about casting away nearly 500 people herself.

The 54-year-old broadcaster said: “It was a slightly discombobulating and thoroughly enjoyable experience. Although making anyone narrow down their favourite discs to just eight is frankly unreasonable. It’ll never catch on.”

The festive episodes of Desert Island Discs will be as follows:

Cate Blanchett - 11 December

Steven Spielberg - 18 December

Kirsty Young - 25 December