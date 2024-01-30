Emily Boazman, 33, says it was natural to nurse her sister Katelyn Urioste's baby girl, Kyan. (Picture: SWNS)

A woman is so close with her sister she breastfeeds her baby - and says it's not "weird" or "disgusting".

Emily Boazman, 33, says it was natural to nurse her sister Katelyn Urioste's baby girl, Kyan, now six months, when the 36-year-old fell sick a month after giving birth.

She was still nursing her son, Keen, now 18 months, and producing milk and was able to breastfeed Kyan while babysitting or when Katelyn was at the hospital. Emily - who also has daughters, Crew, eight, and Knox, five - previously nursed Katelyn’s twins, NavyKate and Grey, both six, when her sister struggled with her milk supply.

She believes it is "healthy" for a baby to have breastmilk from two women – saying it provides them with double immunity. Emily, a stay-at-home mum, from Clovis, New Mexico, US, said: "It’s special. We’re so close. It’s not weird to us. Somebody feeding your baby a bottle seems weird.

"People will say ‘it’s disgusting’ or that it is ‘creepy as hell’. It was the norm hundreds of years ago - we had wet nurses.

"It’s looked at as weird when it was the most natural thing. It’s just feeding a baby."

Katelyn, a stay-at-home mum, added: "I had no doubts about Emily breastfeeding - it feels completely normal to me. We’re sisters, we’re close, it’s like she’s breastfeeding her own child, honestly.

"Anyone who has had a baby knows how exhausting postpartum can be. To have someone able to step in and feed your baby and give you a little break, it’s very nice.

"Not everyone will ever be on board with any one topic, and this is no different - so comments don’t bother me at all."

Emily first breastfed Katelyn's twins when she struggled with her milk supply after their birth in 2017.

She said: "My sister had lost a lot of blood and she really struggled with breastfeeding. I nursed her twins once or twice.

"My daughter was 18 months and I was still nursing her. My eldest sister had already nursed my eldest daughter."

After Katelyn had a traumatic birth on July 4, 2023, and almost lost her life it was a no brainer for Emily to step in a help breastfeeding her daughter.

Emily said: "She nearly died during the birth. Her placenta had gone into her uterus. She lost three litres of blood.