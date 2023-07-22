“The world’s gone Barbie mad, baby!”

That’s the phrase one excited Barbie fan exclaimed on the day the long-awaited Barbie film was finally released, when asked about their feelings on the topic by a NationalWorld reporter.

He’s not wrong. Barbie fever began all the way back in 2019 when a live action film about the iconic doll was announced, and it has only been getting more and more intense ever since. In recent weeks and days it’s reached a fever pitch and the world seems to have turned pink in anticipation. There’s been numerous Barbie brand collaborations as well a Malibu home being turned into a Barbie Dreamhouse, which is available to rent on AirBnB.

The film, which can be seen now in all UK cinemas, has been widely praised by critics. As cinema-goers prepare to see the film for themselves, NationalWorld went out and about in seaside Blackpool to find out what the locals think of the film - and it’s safe to say they’re excited by it.

One man, who had styled himself to look like Barbie’s equally iconic love interest Ken, complete with a blonde wig, Barbie T-shirt and Hawaiian shirt, said he couldn’t wait to see the film. He said: “I’m hoping for excitement, I’m hoping for the characters coming to life and being all big and strong - a bit like me really,” with a cheeky smile, before proudly proclaiming “the world’s gone Barbie mad, baby!”

Another man said Barbie had been a household name for as long as he could remember, and that the doll is recognised worldwide. He also said he believes the Barbie brand is now a symbol of change. “It’s open to anyone, anyone can access it,” he added. Speaking specifically about the film, he said: “It’s going to showcase words like strong, powerful. Barbie, to me, means ‘be a warrior’ and ‘be the best version of yourself that you can be in a world that’s different and moving forwards’”.

Barbie-mania has hit the UK and fans, such as those pictured, are living in a Barbie world. Credit: SWNS (bottom right) and NationalWorld (all others).

One woman said she thought the film looked “amazing”, judging by all the promo material that has been released including the Barbie trailer. She added that she loved everything pink and couldn’t wait to see the film, which she believed would appeal to people of all ages.

Elsewhere, independent shops have also been getting on the Barbie bandwagon and have created special products especially for the film’s release. NationalWorld also spoke to Vickie Jones, of the Ket Shop Girls sweet shop in Sunderland. She’s created a pink themed sweet box for her customers. The box includes pink chocolate love hearts, strawberry dreams, pink foam flowers and even pink pandas.

In Lincolnshire, self confessed real life Barbie Katie Loveday, aged 18, will also be attending a screening of the film at her local cinema - dressed in an all-pink outfit. This won’t be anything unusual for Loveday, who says she has an addiction to the colour pink”, as she is always dressed head to toe in the shade and her home is also decorated with the palette also.