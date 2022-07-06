Loading...

Top baby names 2022: 100 most popular names for newborns ranked - including Lily, Sophia and Noah

A new list released by Babycentre shows Olivia has been knocked off the top spot for the first time in seven years

By Claire Schofield
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 2:31 pm

The most popular baby names for 2022 have been revealed by Babycentre in its annual mid-year top 100 chart.

The list offers an insight into the current naming trends and shows parents have found a new favourite for baby girls.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter

Olivia has been knocked off the top spot for girls’ names for the first time since October 2015 (Composite: Kim Mogg / NationalWorld)

Olivia has been knocked off the top spot for the first time since 2015, with Lily now taking the crown as the nation’s most popular name.

Sophia has held onto the number two slot, pushing Olivia down to number three - the lowest ranking for the name in seven years.

As for boys’ names, Muhammed and Noah still remain number one and two respectively, but both Freddie and Harry have dropped out of the top 10.

Jack climbed six places to take the third spot from Oliver, which fell to number six, while Ethan and Oscar made their way into the top spots at numbers eight and nine.

Old fashioned names make a comeback

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee seems to have had an impact on name choices this year, with more old fashioned monikers making their way into the top 100.

Elizabeth climbed two places from 86 to 84, while William and Charlotte saw an increase in popularity.

George remains a firm favourite in the top 10 names for boys, but Andrew on the other hand has long been falling down the ranks, with the trend continuing further in light of the controversies surrounding the Duke of York.

Many TV-inspired monikers have also made their way into the charts, including Peaky Blinders themed names such as Arthur, Alfie, Charlie, Luca and Finley (Finn). Tommy also ranked at number 43, with Grace at number 14, Esme at 31 and Ada at number 51.

The high profile court cases of Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp and the Wagatha Christie case, involving Coleen Rooney and Rebeka Vardy, also appear to have influenced parents’ choices.

After years of being in the top 100, Amber has spectacularly dropped out and no babies have been registered with the name Johnny, with Jonathan also seeing a huge decline.

Wayne, Coleen, and Rebekah have all had zero entries so far this year, and entries for the alternative spelling Rebecca, plus the name of her husband Jamie, have also dropped.

However, plenty of new entries have made their way into the top 100 this year, including Zion, Elliot, Madison and Raya, which are all proving increasingly popular.

Other names that have previously featured in the list and are now missing include Jasmine, Clara, Elodie, Lola and Amelie for girls, and Joseph, Edward, Ronnie, Stanley and Milo for boys.

The top 100 baby names for 2022 in full

Boys’ names

  1. Muhammad
  2. Noah
  3. Jack
  4. Theo
  5. Leo
  6. Oliver
  7. George
  8. Ethan
  9. Oscar
  10. Arthur
  11. Charlie
  12. Freddie
  13. Harry
  14. Zayn
  15. Alfie
  16. Finley
  17. Henry
  18. Luca
  19. Thomas
  20. Aiden
  21. Archie
  22. Teddy
  23. Lucas
  24. Ryan
  25. Kai
  26. Liam
  27. Jaxon
  28. Louie
  29. William
  30. Jacob
  31. Ali
  32. Caleb
  33. Isaac
  34. Joshua
  35. Jude
  36. James
  37. Jayden
  38. Adam
  39. Arlo
  40. Daniel
  41. Elijah
  42. Max
  43. Tommy
  44. Ezra
  45. Mason
  46. Theodore
  47. Roman
  48. Dylan
  49. Reuben
  50. Albie
  51. Alexander
  52. Toby
  53. Yusuf
  54. Logan
  55. Rory
  56. Alex
  57. Harrison
  58. Kayden
  59. Nathan
  60. Ollie
  61. Ayaan
  62. Elliot
  63. Ahmad
  64. Kian
  65. Samuel
  66. Hudson
  67. Jason
  68. Myles
  69. Rowan
  70. Benjamin
  71. Finn
  72. Omar
  73. Riley
  74. Zachary
  75. Brodie
  76. Michael
  77. Abdullah
  78. Matthew
  79. Sebastian
  80. Hugo
  81. Jesse
  82. Junior
  83. Oakley
  84. Abdul
  85. Eli
  86. Grayson
  87. Mateo
  88. Reggie
  89. Gabriel
  90. Hunter
  91. Levi
  92. Ibrahim
  93. Jasper
  94. Syed
  95. Zion
  96. Luke
  97. Seth
  98. Aaron
  99. Asher
  100. Blake

Girls’ names

  1. Lily
  2. Sophia
  3. Olivia
  4. Amelia
  5. Ava
  6. Isla
  7. Freya
  8. Aria
  9. Ivy
  10. Mia
  11. Elsie
  12. Emily
  13. Ella
  14. Grace
  15. Isabella
  16. Evie
  17. Hannah
  18. Luna
  19. Maya
  20. Daisy
  21. Zoe
  22. Millie
  23. Rosie
  24. Layla
  25. Isabelle
  26. Zara
  27. Fatima
  28. Harper
  29. Nur
  30. Charlotte
  31. Esme
  32. Florence
  33. Maryam
  34. Poppy
  35. Sienna
  36. Sophie
  37. Aisha
  38. Emilia
  39. Willow
  40. Emma
  41. Evelyn
  42. Eliana
  43. Maisie
  44. Alice
  45. Chloe
  46. Erin
  47. Hallie
  48. Mila
  49. Phoebe
  50. Lyla
  51. Ada
  52. Lottie
  53. Ellie
  54. Matilda
  55. Molly
  56. Ruby
  57. Ayla
  58. Sarah
  59. Maddison
  60. Aaliyah
  61. Aurora
  62. Maeve
  63. Bella
  64. Nova
  65. Robyn
  66. Arabella
  67. Eva
  68. Lucy
  69. Eden
  70. Gracie
  71. Jessica
  72. Amaya
  73. Anna
  74. Leah
  75. Violet
  76. Eleanor
  77. Maria
  78. Olive
  79. Orla
  80. Abigail
  81. Eliza
  82. Rose
  83. Talia
  84. Elizabeth
  85. Gianna
  86. Holly
  87. Imogen
  88. Nancy
  89. Annabelle
  90. Hazel
  91. Margot
  92. Raya
  93. Bonnie
  94. Nina
  95. Nora
  96. Penelope
  97. Scarlett
  98. Anaya
  99. Delilah
  100. Iris
ParentsbabiesBaby names