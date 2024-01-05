Telling news your way
Who were the best dressed at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards? Margot Robbie leads the way

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht
4 minutes ago

Awards season has officially begun and I am here for it! Amongst the stars at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards were Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Saltburn’s Carey Mulligan. It seems that Margot Robbie was still channelling Barbie as she was dressed in a cut mini pastel pink polka dot dress with a floral embellishment.

Although I was less of a fan of Emma Stone’s robe, she looked very ‘Old Hollywood’ in black trousers, black stilettos, a black tie and a silk white shirt. Incredibly chic Emma! Saltburn star Carey Mulligan opted for a chic look, a black jacket and blue and black corset top, with a black skirt.

Eva Longoria chose a sheer lace gown for the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. Although I am not normally a fan of sheer dresses, she still managed to look stylish, her sleek ponytail and subtle make up only enhanced her look. 

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell were at the awards ceremony to receive the chairman’s award for their contribution to the movie Barbie with the song ‘What Was I Made For You?’ Although I didn’t love Billie Elish’s look at the event, I adore that she always remains true to her quirky style. I also think she inspires a lot of individuals today when it comes to expressing their own looks.

