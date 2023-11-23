As Girls Aloud announce their reunion tour we take a look back at the biggest fashion trends of the noughties.

It's the reunion millennials didn’t realise they needed! Girls Aloud have announced they will reunite for a UK and Ireland tour which will be dedicated to former band member Sarah Harding. Sarah Harding tragically passed away in 2021 following a battle with breast cancer.

Speaking about the upcoming tour with Sky News Cheryl said: “We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud's 20-year anniversary a few years ago. The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate. But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed. She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn't feel right, it felt too soon.”

Flash back to 2002 and the girl group Girls Aloud were formed on the TV Series ‘Popstars: The Rivals’ and included band members Cheryl Tweedy, Nicola Roberts, Kymberly Walsh, Nadine Coyle and the late Sarah Harding. Girls Aloud debuted at number one in the UK charts with ‘Sound of the Underground,' they had huge hits with ‘Jump’, ‘Call The Shots’ and ‘Love Machine’.

It wasn’t just their music that influenced us. Some of the Girls Aloud outfits were seen on many millennials including myself. The early noughties gave us some of the best and worst fashion trends. However, of course at the time we thought they were the best trends ever unfortunately looking back they weren't! Worse still some of them are even making a comeback.

6 of the biggest fashion trends of the noughties

Low Rise Jeans

Low rise jeans were the only pair of jeans we owned in 2002. Teamed with a chunky belt and vest top with just your thumbs in your pockets to make you look super cool and Paris Hilton style ‘whatever’ attitude.

Cargo Pants

Baggy pants with lots of pockets, who thought these would make a comeback in 2023?!If you were on tren,d then these were the best alternative to jeans. Seen on many celebrities and even worked with heels - because we were just that cool. In fact all the cool girls were wearing their cargo pants with rainbow striped pointy toed heels from Faith.

Black knee length satin skirts

I have no idea why, but during the noughties, there was a trend where you wanted to look like a secretary. Black knee length satin skirts teamed with a brightly coloured top, waist belt and heels was seen as the most stylish thing to wear on a night out.

Velour Tracksuits

The only thing to be seen the day after your night out was a Juicy Couture tracksuit in a bright colour with ‘Juicy Couture’ emblazoned in rhinestones on your behind.

Disc Belts

The boho disc belt - a belt made to look like discs with a mediaeval influence, was a big trend. It had to be worn low on the hips with a gypsy skirt which was basically a tiered maxi skirt and long necklace.

The Colour Pink