Girls Aloud star Cheryl is embarking on a UK and Ireland tour in 2024, but will have to balance it with looking after son Bear whom she shares with former One Direction star Liam Payne

Cheryl with Liam Payne in 2018 - they are the parents of Bear. Photograph by Getty

As every parent can testify, it is not always easy juggling a career with bringing up a family. Girls Aloud have announced that they are reuniting for a UK and Ireland tour in 2024. Out of Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh, Cheryl, Nadine and Kimberley all have children. Nadine is a mother to daughter Anaíya Bell, Kimberley Walsh has three sons, Bobby, Cole and Nate and Cheryl is mother to son Bear, Nicola Roberts is the only member of the band who doesn’t have children.

Cheryl gave birth to son Bear in March 2017, after she and former One Direction star Liam Payne (the father of Bear) started dating in 2016. The couple ended their relationship after 18 months together.

To celebrate her 40th birthday this year, Cheryl shared a rare glimpse of him when she shared a video on her Instagram. He was seen toasting marshmallows and jumping towards his grandmother, Cheryl’s mum Joan.

Cheryl recently told British Vogue that her six-year-old son Bear thinks it's ‘pretty cool’ that both his parents are pop stars. When asked if he would make an appearance on the tour in 2024, Cheryl said that “I don’t want people recognising him on the street. But he’s twigged that I’m famous. The other day he said, “How lucky am I have to have famous parents?” Cheryl replied to him that “It doesn’t matter,” but he said “Yeah. But it’s pretty cool.”

Cheryl also appeared on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday 23 November where she spoke about her son and said that “Bear is delicious and not a baby any more. We blinked and we’re here - almost seven!” Liam Payne has previously spoken about how he struggled initially with becoming a father at the age of 23.

On Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, he said that “I like to talk to other new dads. You don’t know what is coming and it’s different. He also said “And to be honest with you, it ruined a relationship for me at one point but for all the right reasons. I was so excited for him to be born that I was actually worried if I wouldn't love him enough.”

