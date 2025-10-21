Grace Wales Bonner is appointed Creative Director of Hermès Menswear, which royal has she dressed?
British designer Grace Wales Bonner may not be a UK household name, but she is certainly a huge name in fashion and started her namesake menswear brand back in 2014. She has now been appointed the Creative Director of Hermès Menswear and took to Instagram to share the news.
Grace Wales Bonner wrote: “I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with the role of Creative Director of Hermès Menswear. It is a dream realized to embark on this new chapter, following in a lineage of inspired craftspeople and designers. I wish to express my gratitude to Pierre-Alexis Dumas and Axel Dumas for the opportunity to bring my vision to this magical house.”
According to the biography on Grace Wales Bonner’s website, Wales Bonner, her label is described as “a distinct notion of cultural luxury that infuses European heritage with an Afro Atlantic spirit.Launched by Grace Wales Bonner following her graduation from Central Saint Martins in 2014, the label is informed by broad cultural research and embraces a multiplicity of perspectives.”
“Established as a menswear brand, Wales Bonner’s soulful tailoring soon expanded to womenswear. Grace Wales Bonner has received numerous awards including Emerging Menswear Designer at the British Fashion Awards (2015), the LVMH Young Designer Prize (2016), Winner of the British Fashion Council/ Vogue Designer Fashion Fund (2019), CFDA International Men's Designer of the Year (2021) and Independent British Brand at the Fashion Awards (2022). Wales Bonner has collaborated with brands including Adidas Originals, Anderson & Sheppard, and Dior.”
Pierre-Alexis Dumas, general artistic director of Hermès, issued a statement which read: “I am really pleased to welcome Grace to the Hermès artistic director family. Her take on contemporary fashion, craft and culture will contribute to shaping Hermès men’s style, melding the house’s heritage with a confident look on the now.
“Grace’s appetite and curiosity for artistic practice strongly resonate with Hermès’s creative mindset and approach. We are at the start of an enriching mutual dialogue.”
Which royal has Grace Wales Bonner designed for?
Grace Wales Bonner has designed for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. When she and Prince Harry introduced their son Prince Archie to the world on May 8, 2019, she wore a dress by her. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex accessorised her dress with a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels