BBC Proms has confirmed its rules around food and drink in 2023

BBC Proms has begun and promises to provide yet another spectacular programme of music.

The concerts will run through to September and we have a full breakdown of the schedule and what to expect here.

If you are heading to the Proms this year, you might be wondering if you can bring your own food and drink. Or if you are able to buy them at the venue.

Here's all you need to know:

Can you bring your own food and drink to BBC Proms?

You are able to bring your own food and drinks to the Proms, however there are a number of prohibited items you need to be aware of before you start to pack.

The rules state you can bring the following drinks:

Up to one litre of wine (in unopened plastic or cardboard containers) - standard boxes of wine if shared between groups

Or one unopened glass bottle (maximum 750ml) sparkling wine (which includes Champagne, Prosecco and Cava)

Or 4 cans of beer / cider

Or 1 litre sealed plastic bottle or carton of water or soft drink or juice

You are also able to bring plastic or wooden knives, empty water bottles and hampers and cool boxes (no bigger than 20 inches x 13 inches x 8 inches).

Last night of the Proms at the Albert Hall in 2012. Picture: Peter Macdiarmid/PA Wire.

What can you not bring into BBC proms

If you are taking in your own food and drink, the following items are prohibited:

Cheese & bread knives (unless wooden or plastic cutlery)

Corkscrews

Cutlery – metal or ceramic

Glass bottles

Glass bottles containing sparkling wine (over 750ml)

Hampers and cool boxes - Over 20 inches x 13 inches x 8 inches

Knives – metal or ceramic

Tables

Spray cans

Is food and drink available at Proms?

On its website, the BBC advises: "There will be a wide range of street food traders in operation at Proms in the Park selling both hot and cold food and sweet and savoury snacks. This year we will also be having a farmers market on site selling a range of picnic items including cold meats, cheeses and breads for you to create your own picnic on site.

"The food offering will include options for vegetarian, vegan and gluten free customers. Closer to the event a map will be made available on this page showing the various options that will be available on site. There will also be bars and stalls selling beer, wine, spirits, soft drinks and hot drinks along with more specialist bars for real ales and champagne."

Can you order a picnic?

The BBC explains that ‘Best of British Picnics’ are available for pre-order to enhance your visit to this year’s Proms in the Park. Packed with award-winning artisan British produce these Picnics will ensure this is a Prom to remember whilst giving you the convenience of simply picking up your picnic at the event where it will be kept chilled until you are ready to eat it.