Christmas is months away but that doesn’t stop retailers from stocking festive-themed treats early - including one classic chocolate with a new flavour for the season.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Christmas may be 89 days away - it is never too early to start planning those all-important sweet treats. And brands are beginning to unveil their festive flavours ahead of the big day.

Among them is Maltesers, who have quietly launched a new line of snack bars - with a festive theme - in a bid to tempt browsers into an early start on Christmas delights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers have spotted a Christmas gingerbread edition of the brand's snack bars on supermarket shelves - including at Asda - where they sell for around £2 for five.

Maltesers Gingerbread Cake Bars feature ginger flavoured sponge with a malt flavoured cream, coloured sugar pieces, and cocoa coated honeycombed pieces | Mars Wrigley

"Maltesers Cake Bar combines a light malty sponge, topped with a malt flavoured cream, with crunchy Maltesers pieces for that extra crunch, all covered in milk chocolate, these cakes are truly irresistible," the description of the bar said. "Five individually wrapped cake bars, perfect for sharing."

But Maltesers is not alone in jumping on the Christmas craze bandwagon, with several other big names revealing festive fare as the season approaches.

Pub chain Wetherspoons has confirmed the launch of its festive menu - which will be available from Wednesday, November 12, until Wednesday December 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, food favourite M&S has opened bookings for its food-to-order range, with slots available from December 22 onwards, giving punters keen to get ahead with their Christmas dinner planning the chance to bag a slot early.

However, coffee giant Starbucks is remaining more in the present, with caffeine-keen customers able to order the seasonal favourite - a pumpkin spice latte - at stores now.