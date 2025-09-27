Christmas food hitting shelves including classic chocolate Maltesers getting a festive twist
While Christmas may be 89 days away - it is never too early to start planning those all-important sweet treats. And brands are beginning to unveil their festive flavours ahead of the big day.
Among them is Maltesers, who have quietly launched a new line of snack bars - with a festive theme - in a bid to tempt browsers into an early start on Christmas delights.
Shoppers have spotted a Christmas gingerbread edition of the brand's snack bars on supermarket shelves - including at Asda - where they sell for around £2 for five.
"Maltesers Cake Bar combines a light malty sponge, topped with a malt flavoured cream, with crunchy Maltesers pieces for that extra crunch, all covered in milk chocolate, these cakes are truly irresistible," the description of the bar said. "Five individually wrapped cake bars, perfect for sharing."
But Maltesers is not alone in jumping on the Christmas craze bandwagon, with several other big names revealing festive fare as the season approaches.
Pub chain Wetherspoons has confirmed the launch of its festive menu - which will be available from Wednesday, November 12, until Wednesday December 31.
Meanwhile, food favourite M&S has opened bookings for its food-to-order range, with slots available from December 22 onwards, giving punters keen to get ahead with their Christmas dinner planning the chance to bag a slot early.
However, coffee giant Starbucks is remaining more in the present, with caffeine-keen customers able to order the seasonal favourite - a pumpkin spice latte - at stores now.