Chuck Schumer is calling for the FDA to investigate Prime drinks

A leading American politician has called for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate Prime Energy.

Senate leader Chuck Schumer raised concerns about the caffeine levels in the popular drink. Launched by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI in 2022, the brand has become a break-out hit over the last 12 months.

Here's all you need to know:

What has Schumer said about Prime?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Senate leader Schumer held a press conference on Sunday (9 July) urging the FDA to open an investigation. He called Prime Energy "cauldron of caffeine" that posed "serious health concerns" for kids.

NPR reports that he said: "A lot of parents may not have ever heard of it, but their kids have. That's because Prime is engaged in a vast advertising campaign aimed at kids."

He has also penned a letter to the FDA, writing that the following areas are worth investigating: the drink's claims to boost athletic performance and focus, its social-media heavy advertising, its labels and warnings and its "eye-popping caffeine content."

The popular drink Prime has been flying off the shelves

How has Prime responded?

Prime, in a statement shared with NPR, responded to Schumer's calls saying that the drink falls "within the legal limit of the countries it's sold in" and that it had "complied with all FDA guidelines before hitting the market."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company added: "As a brand, our top priority is consumer safety, so we welcome discussions with the FDA or any other organization regarding suggested industry changes they feel are necessary in order to protect consumers."

Are FDA investigating Prime Energy?

The FDA are not at this time (as of the time of writing on 13 July) investigating Prime. However calls are growing in the United States for them to look closer at the product.

Canada have issued a recall on Prime Energy cans this week.

Why are there concerns about Prime Energy?

The high levels of caffeine in a single can of the Prime energy drink are raising eyebrows in North America. The product currently contains 200 mg per can - which is the same as six cans of coke, or two cans of Red Bull.

Advertisement

Advertisement